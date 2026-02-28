Kwakye Ofosu Defends Cocoa Price Cut as Structural Fix, Blames NPP Legacy

Minister of State in charge of Government Communications Felix Kwakye Ofosu has defended the government’s decision to reduce the cocoa producer price, describing it as a necessary measure to rescue the economy from the damage he says was inflicted by the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme on Saturday, Kwakye Ofosu said the Mahama administration had no choice but to act decisively in the face of a sector rendered financially unstable by years of mismanagement. “The government reduced cocoa prices to remain competitive in the market, and we have managed to pay farmers GH₵3.6 billion. Without this approach, we would have had to borrow money to compensate the farmers,” he said.

The minister was also responding to the Minority in Parliament’s decision to arrive at the 2026 State of the Nation Address on Friday wearing black sashes and carrying raw cocoa pods in protest. He dismissed the gesture as politically calculated and irrelevant to the facts on the ground. “What matters is whether the President’s statements reflect the lived realities of Ghanaians. They can wear whatever they want; it doesn’t change the facts,” he said, pointing to inflation falling to 3.8 percent, the lowest level in approximately 27 years, as evidence of the administration’s economic progress.

The cocoa producer price was cut from GH₵3,625 to GH₵2,587 per 64-kilogram bag on February 12, 2026, a reduction of approximately 28.6 percent. The government cited a sharp fall in international cocoa prices from roughly $7,200 per tonne at the start of the season to approximately $4,100 at the time of the cut, with prices continuing to decline toward $3,200 currently. The decision triggered immediate and vocal backlash from farmers, civil society groups, and the parliamentary opposition, with farmers in Konongo and other cocoa-growing communities calling the mid-season reversal a betrayal of trust.

Kwakye Ofosu also dismissed criticism directed at President Mahama personally, pushing back against NPP voices who accused the president of insensitivity for describing himself as a farmer who understands cocoa sector challenges. “What he even said showed us that he took the decision on objectivity because he also experiences first-hand what happens to the farmers,” he said.

He also fired a pointed challenge at the Minority’s protest posture, accusing the NPP of hypocrisy. “Since when did the NPP start caring so much about cocoa farmers but not pensioners?” he asked, suggesting the party’s concern was selective and driven by partisan calculation rather than genuine farmer welfare.

The broader reform package announced alongside the price cut includes converting GH₵5.8 billion in Ghana Cocoa Board (Cocobod) legacy debt into equity, introducing an automatic price adjustment mechanism tied to international market movements, replacing the syndicated loan model with domestic cocoa bonds, and mandating that at least 50 percent of all cocoa beans be processed locally from the 2026/2027 season. The government has framed these structural changes as the foundations of a more stable and transparent cocoa sector once the current crisis is resolved.

The Licensed Cocoa Buyers Association of Ghana (LCBAG) separately appealed on Saturday for a government bailout to settle the $750 million its members owe commercial banks, adding further urgency to the administration’s timeline for implementing the new financing model.