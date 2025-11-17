Kwahu Traditional Council Denies Queen Mother Abduction Claims

The Kwahu Traditional Council has refuted reports circulating on social media alleging that the Paramount Queen Mother of Kwahu, Nana Adwoa Gyamfuah III, has been abducted.

In a statement issued and signed by Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, President of the Kwahu Traditional Council, the Council described the claim as entirely false and urged the public to disregard the report.

According to the Traditional Council, the Ghana Police Service acted strictly in accordance with an interlocutory injunction issued on 24 June 2024 by the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs. The injunction, granted in favor of Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, restrains Baffour Osei Akoto, who has been styling himself as the Kwahuhene, together with the Queen Mother and others, from interfering with Daasebre’s occupation and duties at the Abene Palace.

The Council explained that the Police intervention was necessary to maintain peace and prevent potential clashes that could endanger lives in the area. It clarified that the Queen Mother does not reside at the Abene Palace and neither do the individuals who were picked up during the enforcement of the Court Order.

The statement stressed that no abduction had taken place. The Council further alleged that the Queen Mother had mobilized thugs in an attempt to forcibly take over the Abene Palace and had issued threats aimed at disrupting the legitimate work of the substantive Kwahuhene.

All individuals arrested during the Police intervention are in lawful custody and are safe and in good health, the Council confirmed. A copy of the official order issued by the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs has been attached for public reference.

The dispute reflects ongoing tensions within the Kwahu traditional hierarchy over legitimate authority and succession. Chieftaincy conflicts in Ghana often involve competing claims to stool occupancy, with various factions appealing to traditional councils and judicial bodies for resolution.

The Eastern Regional House of Chiefs serves as a key arbiter in such disputes, with its rulings carrying legal weight under Ghana’s chieftaincy framework. The interlocutory injunction represents a temporary legal measure designed to maintain the status quo while substantive issues are resolved.

Social media reports of the alleged abduction had generated significant concern within the Kwahu community and beyond. The Traditional Council’s swift response aims to quell misinformation and clarify the legal basis for police action at the palace.

Ghana Police Service involvement in chieftaincy disputes typically occurs when court orders require enforcement or when public safety concerns arise. Officers are expected to act impartially in executing lawful orders from recognized judicial and traditional authorities.

The situation highlights broader challenges in managing traditional authority disputes in contemporary Ghana, where customary practices intersect with formal legal systems. Resolution of such conflicts often requires careful navigation between traditional norms and statutory law.