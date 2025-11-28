Kwahu Traditional Council Demands Investigation Into Police Palace Raid

The Kwahu Traditional Council (KTC) has petitioned Inspector General of Police (IGP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno, demanding a comprehensive investigation into what it describes as an unlawful dawn raid on the Abene Palace that resulted in the arrest of the Kwahuhemaa and the sitting Omanhene.

Led by Daasebre Akuamoah Boateng III, the KTC submitted a formal petition in Accra demanding a full and transparent investigation into actions undertaken by Ghana Police Service (GPS) officers during a dawn raid on the Kwahu traditional palace in Abene on Monday, November 17, 2025. The chiefs stated that the actions, which included the use of gunfire, brutal force, and the arrest of the Kwahuhemaa and the sitting Omanhene, have brought shame and disgrace to Kwahuman within institutions of chieftaincy.

In the petition signed by wings and divisional chiefs of the Kwahu Traditional Area, the chiefs allege that more than 20 armed officers stormed the palace around 3:00am, fired live ammunition for over 30 minutes, assaulted palace staff, manhandled the Queenmother, and arrested several occupants without explanation.

The petition provides context beginning with the destoolment of previous occupant Eugene Asante Boadi in October 2024, leading to the lawful enstoolment of Daasebre Akuamoah Boateng III as Omanhene of the Kwahu traditional area on January 25, 2025, after which he received custody of the Abene Palace.

At approximately 4:00am on November 17, the Omanhene, who was in Accra, received a distress call informing him that a large contingent of police officers had raided the Palace. Addressing a press conference, Twafohene of the Council and Chief of Kwahu Tafo, Nana Kwasi Opoku Mintah II, described the operation as troubling and unacceptable, criticizing the conduct of police personnel.

Residents reported hearing gunshots inside the palace before the alleged abduction of Kwahuhemaa Nana Adwoa Gyemfua III, who was at the palace at the time of the attack. The official Toyota Land Cruiser of the Kwahuhene was taken during the raid, with tracking information indicating the vehicle was en route to Accra.

Daasebre Akuamoah Boateng III sat on the exit road to demand answers and insisted, based on his oath to defend Kwahuman, that he should be arrested and taken wherever his Queenmother and staff were being held. He was subsequently arrested along with his driver and another staff member and transported to Accra in handcuffs, with none of the arrested persons told the reason for their arrest at any point.

When the Omanhene and Queenmother were brought to the Joint Operations Centre in Accra, a police officer informed them that the raid was based on a court order, but reportedly said he had no copy of the order, claiming the only copy was given to the team that carried out the dawn operation. All detainees were released without charge around noon the same day, and no statements were taken.

The petition provides critical legal context, noting that an interlocutory injunction obtained by former chief Eugene Asante Boadi from the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs is currently under appeal. This appeal, filed with the National House of Chiefs, triggers an automatic stay of execution of that injunction order as per Section 34 (1) of the Chieftaincy Act, 2008 (Act 759), meaning the order was not legally enforceable at the time of the police raid.

The KTC highlighted an urgent humanitarian concern, noting that the Kwahuhemaa and palace staff are being denied access to their personal belongings, including vital medication, while livestock and perishable foodstuffs within the palace require immediate attention but are being denied access. Daasebre Akuamoah Boateng III requested supervised access to the palace to retrieve belongings and prevent further loss and hardship.

The IGP confirmed that statements have been taken from individuals connected to the incident and emphasized that the police are committed to a thorough investigation. Following the arrests, the IGP ordered the immediate release of the Queenmother and directed the Police Professional Standards Bureau to investigate the circumstances surrounding the operation, instructing that any officer found culpable be sanctioned in line with police disciplinary procedures.

The petition was signed by eight core members of KTC including Nana Simpe Owiredu III, Abene Krontihene and Head of Abene Council, Nana Ntim Sampong II, Kwahu Baamuhene, Daasebre Akuamoah Boateng III, Kwahuhene, and Nana Nyarko Bawuah, Acting Nifahene. The petition was also copied to Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, Presidential Advisor on National Security Prosper Bani, National Security Coordinator COP Osman Abdul Razak, and other key government officials.