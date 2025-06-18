Kwabre Rural Bank Posts Record 383% Profit Growth in 2024

Kwabre Area Rural Bank PLC has reported a dramatic financial turnaround, achieving a 383% surge in pre-tax profits for 2024 – its first profitable year since inception six years ago.

The Afigya Kwabre South District-based institution transformed a GH₵274,176 net loss in 2023 into a GH₵775,346 net profit, marking one of Ghana’s most remarkable rural banking recoveries.

Highlights:

Total assets doubled to GH₵15 million (112% growth)

Customer deposits surged 99% to GH₵13.1 million

Investment portfolio expanded 169% to GH₵10.1 million

Loan book grew 52% to GH₵2.5 million

Board Chairman Louis Kwachie credited the performance to strategic repositioning and digital adoption, including the rollout of USSD banking (*992#) through ARB Apex Bank’s infrastructure. “Our team capitalized on local business opportunities despite macroeconomic headwinds,” Kwachie told shareholders at the 5th AGM, referencing Ghana’s 5.7% GDP growth alongside currency volatility that impacted sector-wide operations.

The bank’s success stands out in Ghana’s competitive Ashanti Region, which hosts the nation’s highest concentration of rural banks. ARB Apex Bank MD Alex Awuah praised Kwabre’s “textbook turnaround,” particularly its early embrace of mobile banking solutions to serve unbanked populations.

Future Growth Plans:

Feasibility studies completed for two new branches

Expanded CSR investments (GH₵11,350 in 2024 vs GH₵5,710)

Deeper fintech collaboration through ARB Apex partnership

While Ghana’s banking sector saw non-performing loans rise to 21.8%, Kwabre’s disciplined lending and digital-first approach position it for continued growth. The bank now aims to leverage its rural footprint to drive financial inclusion through agent banking networks and innovative products.