Kwabre East MP Urges BECE Candidates to Stay Focused and Responsible

The Member of Parliament for Kwabre East, Hon. Onyinah Acheampong Kwasi-Gyamfi, has encouraged candidates currently writing the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to face the exams with confidence and a strong sense of responsibility.

Addressing a durbar of pupils, headteachers, and community leaders drawn from both public and private schools, the MP encouraged the candidates to believe in their potential and take full responsibility for shaping their future.

“As you prepare to sit for your final exams, remember that the national anthem and pledge are not just words. They are a reminder of the responsibility you carry as citizens of Ghana,” he said.

Hon. Acheampong Kwasi-Gyamfi emphasized that success does not come by chance, quoting, “The heights great men reached and kept were not attained by sudden flight, but they, while their companions slept, were toiling upward in the night.”

He advised the students to remain calm during the exams, manage their time wisely, and pay close attention to instructions. “Don’t panic. Read each question carefully. The key to answering well lies in the details,” he added.

To support the candidates, the MP donated mathematical sets and other educational materials to assist them in their final preparations, reaffirming his commitment to prioritizing education in the constituency.

“You are capable. You are strong,” he concluded, urging the candidates to strive for excellence and unlock their God-given potential.