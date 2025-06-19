Kwabenya Queen Mother Accuses Gbese Mantse Of Fueling Chieftaincy Dispute

Source: Samuel Tieku (Kofi Yesu)

A new wave of controversy has swept across the Ga State, as the Queen Mother of Kwabenya, Naa Korkoi DUGBATEY II, together with traditional leaders from the area, has accused the Gbese Mantse, Nii Ayi Bonte II, of instigating the ongoing chieftaincy dispute surrounding the rightful occupant of the Ga Mantse Stool.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, June 19, 2025, in Kwabenya, Naa Korkoi Dugbatey II firmly reaffirmed King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II as the legitimate Ga Mantse, urging stakeholders and the general public to disregard any attempts to undermine his authority.

“The Ga State must stand united. King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II is the only rightful occupant of the Ga Mantse Stool, and any efforts to sow discord will not be tolerated,” she declared.

This latest development adds another layer of tension to the already complex and long-standing chieftaincy wrangle within the Ga Traditional Council.

For details of the story, call the Kwabenya Queen Mother on 0207377551