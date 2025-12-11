Kwabeng Dispute: Osino Court Orders Bafour Abusuapanyin oduro Firikyi to sign Peace Bond

The long-running chieftaincy and community development dispute in Kwabeng took a new turn yesterday when parties appeared before the Osino District Court over claims filed by Bafour Abusuapanyin Oduro Firikyi against a rival faction.

During the hearing, the court listened to submissions from lawyers representing both sides.

After assessing the growing tension surrounding developments in Kwabeng, the judge directed all parties to sign a peace bond to ensure calm and prevent further disturbances in the community.

However, the move was initially resisted by Bafour Abusuapanyin Oduro Firikyi’s side and their lawyers

Lawyers for that faction argued that they had already filed an interlocutory injunction application and were awaiting service, and therefore would not sign the bond.

The court rejected that argument and insisted on its directive.

Eventually, Bafour Abusuapanyin Oduro Firikyi complied and signed the peace bond as ordered.

Background to the Kwabeng Tensions

This latest development adds to a series of confrontations and escalating disputes in Kwabeng over leadership legitimacy, land administration, and community development projects. In earlier reports:

Local traditional leaders have expressed concerns about unrest, pointing to growing divisions linked to the installation and authority of key leaders in Kwabeng.

Daasebre Ayimadu Kantamanto II, Okyenman Gyaasehene and Kwabenghene, in earlier comments, lamented attempts by some individuals to undermine his authority, including reports that some factions had even threatened his safety, prompting intervention from security officials during a DISEC meeting.

He further indicated that the situation had created instability in the community, with fears that failure by government authorities to intervene could lead to chaos.

The petition and counter-claims from various families and traditional groups continue to fuel tension, especially over issues relating to land, mining interests, and the right to spearhead development in Kwabeng.

Path Forward

The peace bond imposed by the Osino Court is expected to serve as an immediate measure to restore calm while the substantive cases continue in court. Observers hope the directive will reduce hostilities as the legal issues are resolved.

Community members and leaders are now looking to the judiciary and regional authorities to help bring long-term stability to Kwabeng, where leadership disputes have dominated local affairs for months.