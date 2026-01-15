Kusaug Peoples Congress Backs Otumfuo Mediation, Calls for Reconciliation and Firm Law Enforcement in Bawku

The Kusaug Peoples Congress (KPC) has welcomed with optimism the outcomes of the mediation efforts led by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, describing the initiative as a critical step toward achieving lasting peace in the conflict-prone Bawku area.

In a press release dated January 15, 2026, signed by the Interim Secretary of the Congress, Dr. A. Agoswin Musah,

the group said its renewed hope is anchored in the belief that dialogue, wisdom and goodwill can overcome long-standing tensions and restore Bawku as a place of peaceful coexistence and opportunity for all residents, regardless of faith or background.

Commendation for Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The KPC expressed deep appreciation to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for what it described as exemplary leadership and selfless commitment to national unity. According to the group, the Asantehene’s mediation reflects core values of fairness, justice, due process and respect for the rule of law.

The Congress noted that Otumfuo’s integrity and leadership have also inspired renewed confidence, particularly among the youth, that truth and justice can prevail through peaceful means rather than violence.

Government Actions Welcomed

The KPC also commended the Government of Ghana, under President John Dramani Mahama, for what it called swift steps to implement recommendations emerging from the mediation process. The group urged the government to remain focused and consistent in consolidating peace in Bawku.

It particularly welcomed the proposed Bawku Revitalisation Fund, describing it as a vital link between peace and development. The initiative, according to the KPC, has the potential to restore livelihoods, schools, markets and essential social services, while redirecting the energies of the youth away from violence toward productive economic activity.

Appeal for Reconciliation

The Kusaug Peoples Congress stressed that sustainable peace can only be achieved through genuine reconciliation grounded in tradition, mutual respect and recognition of legitimate authority. It appealed to all individuals and groups still engaged in violence to lay down their arms and embrace dialogue.

In a direct appeal, the KPC called on Mamprusi youth to disarm and join the reconciliation process, noting that Kusasi youth have already taken steps in that direction. The group warned that continued violence only deepens pain and suffering for both sides and innocent civilians, insisting that the future of Bawku lies in unity rather than conflict.

The Congress said it remains open and ready to engage all parties in a sincere reconciliation process aimed at healing and rebuilding trust.

Call for Firm Law Enforcement

While expressing hope, the KPC also mourned the continued loss of innocent lives, including a recent attack on a bus near Walewale. It urged the Interior Minister and security agencies to enforce the law firmly, fairly and professionally.

The group alleged that some individuals are deliberately attempting to undermine the mediation efforts through continued violence, and called for such elements to be arrested and prosecuted. It emphasized that strict adherence to the rule of law is essential for protecting lives, restoring public confidence and creating a secure environment for reconciliation.

Commitment to Peace

In its conclusion, the Kusaug Peoples Congress reaffirmed its commitment to peace, reconciliation and unity among all ethnic groups in the Kusaug Traditional Area. It appealed to traditional leaders, religious bodies, the media and the wider public to support both Otumfuo’s mediation recommendations and government efforts aimed at restoring lasting peace and development in Bawku.