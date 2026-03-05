Kurdish Forces Move Toward Iran as US Weighs CIA-Backed Ground Operation

Kurdish Iranian opposition groups based in northern Iraq are preparing for a cross-border military operation against Iran, with the United States reportedly seeking their involvement as the week-old conflict between Washington, Israel, and Tehran opens a new potential front.

Khalil Nadiri, an official with the Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK), confirmed that some of their forces had moved to areas near the Iranian border in Sulaymaniyah province and were on standby. He said Kurdish opposition group leaders had been contacted by US officials regarding a potential operation.

According to CNN, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) is working to arm Kurdish forces with the aim of fomenting a popular uprising in Iran. The Trump administration has been in active discussions with Iranian opposition groups and Kurdish leaders in Iraq about providing them with military support. Iranian Kurdish armed groups have thousands of forces operating along the Iraq-Iran border, primarily in Iraq’s Kurdistan region.

According to Axios, the Iranian Kurdish militias are backed by both the Mossad and the CIA, with the goal of taking over specific territory in the Kurdish region inside Iran to challenge the regime and inspire a broader uprising. An official from the Coalition of Political Forces of Iranian Kurdistan (CPFIK) told i24NEWS that fighters from the Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK) had already begun taking combat positions inside Iranian territory from the midnight of March 2. However, a separate PJAK official denied claims of an ongoing offensive and cross-border troop movements, as did Aziz Ahmed, deputy chief of staff to Kurdistan Region’s prime minister Masrour Barzani.

One US official said the idea would be for Kurdish armed forces to engage Iranian security forces and pin them down to make it easier for unarmed Iranians in major cities to organise. Another US official said the Kurds could help stretch the Iranian regime’s military resources. Other discussions have centred on whether Kurdish forces could take and hold territory in northern Iran to create a buffer zone favourable to Israel.

An official with Komala, another of the Kurdish Iranian groups, said their forces were ready to cross the border within a week to 10 days and were waiting for the ground conditions to be suitable.

Trump held a phone call with Kurdish leaders Masoud Barzani and Bafel Talabani on March 4, during which they discussed the next stages of the war. Barzani and Talabani expressed reservations about getting the Peshmerga involved in any ground invasion, citing concern about a massive Iranian military response against Kurdish forces in Iraq.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told reporters: “None of our objectives are premised on the support or the arming of any particular force.” The White House similarly said Trump’s call with Kurdish leaders was focused on the US military base in northern Iraq rather than a specific operational plan.

Neil Quilliam of the Chatham House think tank warned that the plan could fuel domestic conflict inside Iran by pitching opposition groups against each other. “It is an afterthought and has not featured in any major planning to support any broader endgame. It reveals that the US-Iran war against Iran has been poorly thought out,” he told Al Jazeera.

US intelligence assessments have consistently indicated that Iranian Kurdish groups do not currently have the influence or resources to bolster a successful uprising against the government, and Kurdish parties are seeking political assurances from the Trump administration before committing to any resistance effort.