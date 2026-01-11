Kumawood Actress Alleges Spiritual Manipulation by Former Boyfriend

Kumawood actress and content creator Kasawale has shared a troubling account of a past relationship, claiming she was spiritually manipulated by a former boyfriend allegedly possessed by multiple evil spirits.

Speaking on Ezra FM, the actress explained that the relationship began when she had finished learning a trade and was working as a beautician at Roman Hill. She said she has since stepped away from acting to focus on YouTube content creation.

Kasawale recounted that the man approached her unexpectedly at her workplace and claimed he had been looking for her. “He told me I was beautiful and that he had been searching for me, which confused me because I had never seen him before,” she said.

Her suspicions reportedly eased when the man explained he recognised her from movies she had acted in, prompting her to let down her guard. The two later engaged in conversation, after which he entered the shop and requested a pedicure.

During the pedicure session, the man proposed a romantic relationship, which Kasawale declined. She explained that she was already involved with someone else, although that relationship was facing challenges at the time.

“I told him clearly that I couldn’t date him. I said we could only be friends, nothing more,” she stated.

The actress alleged that the situation took a dramatic turn when the man left briefly and returned with a litre of Don Simón, her favourite drink at the time. She said she accepted it without suspicion, describing herself then as not deeply committed to her Christian faith.

“Because I was not a child of God, I didn’t think anything of it and didn’t pray well, either. I accepted the drink and took it,” Kasawale said.

She claimed that after consuming the drink, her feelings changed abruptly and she developed romantic interest in the man. This experience, she now believes, was the result of spiritual manipulation.

“He was possessed by about 77 evil spirits, and he used the Don Simon to charm me,” the actress alleged.

Kasawale described the experience as traumatic and said it has shaped her views on relationships, spirituality and personal discernment. She urged others to be cautious and spiritually alert in their personal interactions.

The actress did not provide specific details about how the relationship ended or what led her to conclude that spiritual manipulation was involved. Her account reflects beliefs about spiritual influence that are common in some communities, though such claims cannot be independently verified.

Kasawale’s story adds to ongoing conversations in Ghana about the intersection of spirituality, relationships and personal well being. While her allegations are based on personal belief rather than empirical evidence, they highlight the importance many people place on spiritual awareness in their daily lives.

The actress has built a following on YouTube since transitioning from traditional film work, though she did not specify when she made this career shift during her radio interview.