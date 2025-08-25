Kumasi Prison Officers Volunteer at Children’s Home

More than 30 officers from Kumasi Central Prison spent their Saturday cleaning and renovating the Kumasi Children’s Home in a community service initiative that brought smiles to dozens of vulnerable children.

The August 23 volunteer effort saw prison staff trade their usual duties for brooms, mops, and gardening tools.

Deputy Director of Prisons James B. Mwinyelle led the team to the Airport roundabout facility as part of the Ghana Prison Service’s “Think Prisons 360 Degrees” initiative. Officers scrubbed dormitories, weeded overgrown gardens, cleared drains, and sanitized common areas throughout the day.

The visit extended beyond physical labor. Prison staff presented the children’s home with essential supplies including cleaning detergents, dairy milk, popcorn, toilet paper, bottled water, toiletries, and Crocs slippers. The officers also brought assorted biscuits for the children.

Mwinyelle personally participated in cleaning activities while explaining the broader mission behind the gesture. “Our mandate at the Ghana Prison Service extends beyond the walls of our facilities,” he said. “It is about the holistic reformation of individuals and positive contribution to the society we serve.”

The deputy director emphasized the importance of supporting Ghana’s future generation. “These children are the future of our nation, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure they grow up in a clean, safe, and nurturing environment,” Mwinyelle noted. “Today, we are not just prison officers; we are uncles, aunts, and community members showing love and support.”

Mrs. Mabel Amponsah, Administrator of the Kumasi Children’s Home, expressed profound gratitude for the unexpected assistance. “We are perpetually grateful for any help we receive, but a gesture of this magnitude is truly special,” she said. “For the officers to give up their weekend to clean our home and bring these much-needed supplies is a blessing from above.”

The administrator highlighted the impact on both the facility and the children. “It not only lightens our workload but also shows our children that the broader community cares for them,” Amponsah explained. “They have left our campus sparkling, and more importantly, they have left our children with beaming smiles.”

Mwinyelle presented a special gift to the home’s administrator: a batik tie-and-dye cloth produced by inmates at Kumasi Central Prison. The handmade item demonstrated the rehabilitation and skills training programs within Ghana’s prison system.

The day concluded with interactive sessions between officers and children, featuring shared meals, stories, and laughter. The initiative showcases how state institutions can engage meaningfully with communities beyond their traditional mandates.

The Ashanti region’s largest prison facility set a notable precedent for other government institutions. The volunteer effort demonstrates that public service can take various compassionate forms while building bridges between law enforcement and vulnerable communities.

Prison officers spent hours ensuring the children’s living spaces met high standards of cleanliness and safety. Their weekend sacrifice reflected a commitment to social responsibility that extends far beyond their professional duties at the correctional facility.