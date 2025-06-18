Kumasi Prepares for Royal Visit with Citywide Clean-Up Exercise

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has announced a mandatory clean-up operation this Saturday, June 21, in preparation for the upcoming visit of King Mswati III of Eswatini.

The monarch will arrive in Kumasi on June 24 for a five-day official visit at the invitation of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

All businesses in the Central Business District will remain closed from 6:00am to 12:00pm to enable full participation in the sanitation exercise. The KMA emphasized that the initiative aims to present a pristine city befitting the royal visit, calling on residents to demonstrate Kumasi’s renowned hospitality and civic pride.

“This clean-up offers us the opportunity to showcase our city’s beauty and cultural heritage to our distinguished guest,” the Assembly stated. The exercise forms part of broader preparations to welcome King Mswati III, whose visit underscores the historical ties between the Asante Kingdom and Eswatini’s monarchy.