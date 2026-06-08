Kumasi Mayor Plans July Sanitation Crackdown, Swift Prosecutions

Kumasi’s mayor says joint teams of city officials, police and soldiers will sweep neighbourhoods from July, arresting sanitation offenders and taking them straight to court for prosecution.

Richard Ofori Agyemang Boadi, the Metropolitan Chief Executive known across the city as King Zuba, set out the plan on Sunday at a thanksgiving service for the 70th birthday of Rev. Ransford Obeng, head of the Calvary Charismatic Centre in Kumasi. He said offenders would be dealt with the same day. “We move them straight to court and we prosecute them,” he said, describing an approach in which people picked up in the morning are before a judge by late morning. He added that about 26 people had already been taken to court over sanitation offences, but argued tougher action was needed to change habits.

The drive is tied to flooding. Ahead of the rains, the mayor said, the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) had stepped up dredging of major waterways, naming Atafoa, Asokore Mampong and the Akwatia Line to West African Examinations Council stretch, with work to continue as needed to keep water moving. When drains are blocked, he said, water forces its own path into homes.

The timing matters. The Ghana Meteorological Agency has forecast above normal rainfall across southern Ghana, including the Ashanti Region, through the June and early July peak, raising the flood risk in low lying parts of the city. Kumasi, Ghana’s second city, floods often in heavy rain, usually because of choked drains, indiscriminate dumping and building on waterways. The assembly says it spends millions of cedis each year clearing refuse and desilting drains.

The hard line fits a pattern. Since taking office in 2025, Agyemang Boadi has promised to restore Kumasi’s standing as a clean city and has backed it with stricter enforcement, including closing a popular chop bar early this year and summoning more than ten nearby shops to court over unsanitary conditions.

That approach has not gone unchallenged. Earlier proposals from the mayor, among them threats to flog traders and to slaughter stray cattle found on the streets, drew public criticism and a rebuke from Amnesty International Ghana’s board chair, Francis Nyantakyi, who questioned his regard for the rule of law. A plan to arrest residents and have them in court within hours is likely to revive that debate over how far enforcement should reach.

For now the test is practical. Whether the July operation and the dredging clear enough of the city’s drains before the heaviest rain arrives will decide if Kumasi sees fewer floods this season.