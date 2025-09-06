Kumasi Mayor Inspects WASSCE Centers, Promotes Educational Excellence

Kumasi Mayor Richard Kwasi Ofori Boadi Agyemang conducted comprehensive inspections of examination centers across the metropolis Thursday, overseeing the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination while launching educational outreach initiatives.

The mayor visited four major secondary schools hosting WASSCE candidates, including Kumasi Girls SHS, Islamic SHS, Kumasi Anglican SHS, and T.I. Ahmadiyya SHS, where over 15,000 students are currently sitting for examinations. The candidate distribution shows 8,150 females and 7,019 males across examination centers throughout the metropolis.

During his inspection tour, Agyemang commended both students and examination supervisors for strict adherence to WASSCE guidelines while emphasizing zero tolerance for examination malpractice. The mayor warned that any violations would face immediate sanctions, reinforcing the integrity of Ghana’s examination system.

Metro Education Director David Oppong confirmed that no incidents had been reported during the examination period, with comprehensive measures successfully preventing malpractice attempts. The smooth conduct of examinations reflects effective coordination between municipal authorities and educational institutions.

The mayor simultaneously launched the “My First Day at School” initiative, visiting primary institutions including T.I. Amass KG, Garrison Basic School, and Sokoban Methodist M/A Basic School. He distributed educational materials and refreshments while encouraging pupils to maintain academic focus and exemplary conduct.

Agyemang highlighted government educational programs, particularly the free education policy and National Apprenticeship Programme, designed to equip youth with essential skills for future employment opportunities. These initiatives represent broader efforts to strengthen Ghana’s human capital development.

Mrs. Hannah de-Graft Etsison, headmistress of Garrison Basic School, expressed appreciation for the mayor’s visit and material donations, describing the outreach as motivating for both students and staff. The engagement demonstrates municipal commitment to supporting educational excellence at all levels.

The inspection comes amid the ongoing 2025 WASSCE examination period, which began in early August and represents a critical assessment period for secondary education completion across Ghana.

Metro Coordinating Director Francis Dwira Darko accompanied the mayor alongside other municipal assembly officials, demonstrating institutional support for educational oversight and quality assurance initiatives.

The Metro Education Directorate announced plans to extend similar outreach programs to additional schools across the metropolis, indicating sustained municipal commitment to educational excellence and student welfare throughout the examination period.

The dual focus on examination integrity and early childhood education engagement reflects comprehensive municipal strategy for supporting educational development from primary through secondary levels in Ghana’s second-largest city.

The visit reinforces local government roles in ensuring educational quality while promoting initiatives that support student success and institutional compliance with national examination standards.