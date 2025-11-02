Kumasi Mayor Announces Fire Safety Training After Mall Blaze

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) Chief Executive, Richard Ofori Agyeman Boadi, has announced plans to partner with the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) to conduct fire safety training for workers in large retail establishments across the city. The initiative comes in response to a devastating fire that completely destroyed the China City Mall at Star Junction Santasi on Thursday afternoon.

The six month old facility was reduced to ashes after flames engulfed the building, destroying goods worth millions of cedis. While no casualties were recorded, the incident has raised serious concerns about fire safety preparedness in commercial establishments. Staff members made several attempts to extinguish the blaze using fire extinguishers but lacked the proper training to control the rapidly spreading flames.

A security guard on duty described how quickly the situation escalated. “We saw smoke coming from the area where we display mattresses and wardrobes. At first, we thought it was a piece of burnt cigarette, but within seconds, the smoke became thick and the entire floor was on fire,” he told the Business and Financial Times. Despite having fire extinguishers available, staff struggled to use them effectively as most workers were on the ground floor when the fire started on the upper level.

The guard added that they tried using the fire extinguishers but the equipment did not help because the fire was too strong and workers did not know the proper way to handle the situation. This revelation has prompted the KMA boss to prioritize hands on training for retail workers to ensure they can respond effectively during emergencies.

Boadi emphasized the urgent need for discussions with foreign business owners, particularly Chinese nationals who operate several commercial facilities in Kumasi, to ensure safety standards are met. “This facility was barely six months old. We need to engage with their embassies to ensure designated smoking areas are provided and fire safety measures are strictly enforced,” he stated.

The mayor further expressed concern about challenges faced by emergency services in reaching the fire site quickly. Traffic congestion and lack of cooperation from motorists delayed response times, potentially worsening the damage. “People and drivers must always give way to emergency vehicles like fire tenders. If our firefighters had easier access, the situation could have been different,” Boadi said.

Ashanti Regional Chief Fire Officer, ACFO Peter Tetteh, confirmed that the GNFS received a distress call at 3:19 pm and deployed the first fire tender from Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) Fire Station, which arrived at 3:31 pm. When firefighters reached the scene, the fire had already spread throughout the building and was at an advanced stage, forcing crews to fight it from the front of the structure.

ACFO Tetteh explained that the blaze began on the first floor, which served as a showroom for furniture, and spread rapidly due to highly combustible materials stored inside. The building’s construction materials, which were not concrete, also contributed to the fast spread of the flames. Three additional fire tenders were called in to assist the first crew from KATH as the inferno continued burning for several hours.

The China City Mall, which opened earlier this year, had become a popular shopping destination for residents of Kumasi and nearby communities. It housed shops selling electronics, home accessories, groceries, and furniture. The facility’s destruction represents a significant economic loss for both the owners and vendors who operated within the complex.

Authorities are now preparing to demolish the structurally compromised building to prevent potential collapse and ensure public safety. Three water tankers from the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, two excavators, and four fire engines have been deployed to the site for damping down operations to extinguish lingering pockets of fire within the debris.

The GNFS has launched a full investigation into the cause of the fire, with officials examining whether the blaze started from a discarded cigarette or other ignition sources. Meanwhile, owners of the mall watched helplessly as their investment went up in flames, with one eyewitness recounting that they rushed to the scene after seeing smoke and immediately called firefighters.

The incident highlights the critical importance of fire safety compliance and emergency preparedness in commercial buildings. As Kumasi continues to attract investment in retail infrastructure, the KMA’s planned fire safety training program aims to ensure workers are equipped with the knowledge and skills to respond effectively during fire emergencies, potentially saving lives and property in future incidents.