Kumasi Gears Up for MoMoFest and Rapperholic

MoMoFest is set to light up Kumasi this weekend at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, with Sarkodie’s iconic Rapperholic concert headlining the two-day festival.

The collaboration between Rapperholic and MoMoFest is aimed at promoting a cashless market, digital innovation, and a fraud prevention campaign to deepen financial inclusion across the Ashanti Region.

The two-day festival, running Friday and Saturday, will combine electrifying live performances with activities designed to make financial services more accessible and rewarding.

The entertainment highlight will be an Artiste Night in partnership with the Rapperholic team, expected to thrill tens of thousands of fans with performances from some of Ghana’s biggest stars.

Speaking ahead of the festival, Alfred Hammond, Senior Manager Fintech Marketing, MobileMoney LTD , said: “MoMoFest is not just an activation; it is a movement to make financial services accessible, relatable, and rewarding.”

Festival Highlights

Alongside Rapperholic, MoMoFest will feature a Cashless Market and Fair with over 50 vendors where patrons can shop and pay seamlessly with MoMo. Other attractions include the MoMo Keteke ride, a game show, drama night, and interactive fan engagements.

Participation is simple: customers can download the MoMo app for free entry to the fair. Referrals through the app unlock concert tickets, with VIP packages available for top referrers. Winners from Accra will also be transported to Kumasi for the mega show.

Fraud Awareness Campaign

A key pillar of MoMoFest is its fraud awareness campaign, which emphasizes three core safety rules. MTN/MoMo will only contact winners using the official number 0244300000. Customers are reminded that there is no such thing as “MoMo Capital” for investments, and all promotions must be verified through MTN’s official social media channels. Additionally, customers are encouraged to report suspected fraud by dialing *170# or emailing [email protected]

Partners and Security Assurances

MoMoFest is being organized in partnership with MTN Enterprise Business, aYo Insurance, GCB Bank PLC, FNB Bank, and Sarkcess Music.

“We appreciate the people of Kumasi for their loyalty to MoMo services over the years. This Cashless Market and Rapperholic concert is for them. We look forward to hosting everyone this Friday and Saturday,” Addae said.

He also assured customers of the platform’s security, stressing that fraudsters only succeed when users share sensitive information. “MoMo is convenient and secure, just MoMo it,” he added.

The excitement will continue beyond the weekend, with special MoMo app rewards available to customers who transact through the platform until December 15.