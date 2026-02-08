Kumasi Faces Fire Risk as Equipment Breakdown Cripples Response

Kumasi, Ghana’s second-largest city, faces increased vulnerability to major fire outbreaks due to the breakdown of critical firefighting equipment, a senior officer of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has warned.

Most fire appliances within the Kumasi Metropolitan area are currently out of service, forcing emergency responders to rely on stations outside the city. ADO 1 Obed Edom Owiredu, a spokesperson for the Kumasi Metro Fire Station, confirmed the equipment crisis affects response capabilities across the densely populated commercial hub.

The Komfo Anokye fire station appliance is currently out of commission. When fires occur in the metropolis, crews must rely on the regional headquarters, KNUST fire station or Bremang station for support. This arrangement significantly delays response times and increases the risk of widespread damage when fires break out.

Kumasi has experienced several deadly fire incidents in recent years, particularly in markets and residential areas. The equipment shortage compounds existing safety concerns in a city where fire prevention infrastructure remains inadequate.

Despite the logistical challenges, public education campaigns have contributed to a reduction in fire outbreaks at the start of 2026, according to Owiredu. He emphasized that sustained media support remains critical to improving public awareness and prevention efforts.

Dr Frank Amoakohene, Ashanti Regional Minister, has called for concerted efforts to address the frequent fire outbreaks affecting the region. He expressed particular concern about recurring fires in markets and industrial zones, which serve as the economic heartbeat of the region and provide livelihoods for thousands of traders and families.

The Ghana National Fire Service recorded 125 fire outbreaks in the Ashanti Region between January 1 and January 28, 2026. The incidents occurred across markets, residential facilities, industrial areas, farms and other locations throughout the region.

The equipment crisis emerges as the national government announced plans in November 2025 to retool the Ghana National Fire Service with 100 new fire tenders and assorted equipment. Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson said the initiative would begin in 2026 and include collaboration with the private sector to introduce high-rise firefighting equipment.

The Ghana National Fire Service operates under Act 537 of 1997 with a mandate to prevent and manage undesired fires across the country. The service faces ongoing challenges in maintaining adequate equipment and resources to protect lives and property.