Kumasi Evangel Choir Completes Five Nation Concert Tour

The Kumasi Evangel Choir has successfully concluded a five nation concert tour across Europe and Asia, serenading international audiences with authentic Ghanaian choral music as part of activities marking the beginning of their 14th anniversary celebrations.

The professional choral group first visited Vienna, Austria, to participate in the highly anticipated Sounds of the Basilica Concert on December 17, 2025, at St Joseph Kirche. This was followed by a performance in Prague, Czech Republic, where the ensemble collaborated with the Russian Soul Choir in a cross cultural musical exchange.

The tour continued with concerts in Hamburg and Berlin in Germany before concluding the European leg with a performance in Poland. Simultaneously, a section of the choir toured various states in the United States of America (USA) for separate concerts, allowing the group to maintain presence across multiple continents during the same period.

Dr. Albert Adusei Dua, Director of the Choir and Family Physician Specialist, described the tour as the group’s second major international engagement in 2025 following an earlier European tour in July. He emphasized that the initiative aims to promote Ghanaian choral music to global audiences while opening avenues for partnership between Ghana’s choral industry and international counterparts.

“Earlier in July we took a European tour, so this is the second tour in the year. There’s a global audience for choral music and so as one of Ghana’s leading choirs, we arranged these series of tours to get Europe and Asia to open up to Ghana’s choral music and to create opportunities for partnership not only for the Kumasi Evangel Choir but for other groups in the industry as a whole,” Dr. Adusei Dua remarked after arriving in Ghana.

The choir’s international footprint has expanded significantly in recent years. Beyond this December tour, the group performed at the 13th International Johannes Brahms Choir Festival in Germany during July 2025, with additional stops in Munich, Wernigerode, Prague, Paris, Brussels, and Rome. These consistent international engagements have positioned the ensemble as one of Ghana’s most globally recognized choral groups.

Established in 2012 as a collective of professionals united by their passion for choral music, the choir originally bore the name Celestial Evangel Choir Ghana. In 2022, the professional choral group rebranded as Kumasi Evangel Choir Ghana to reflect its roots and cultural identity more explicitly. The name change acknowledged the ensemble’s deep connection to Kumasi and the Ashanti Region while maintaining its broader national identity.

Since its inception, the choir has been dedicated to spreading the gospel and attracting support in diverse forms for children with cancer in Ghana through music. Through this initiative, the choir has been supporting the Paediatric Oncology Unit of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital since 2014 with yearly donations targeted at covering the cost of essential drugs and treatment to give young cancer patients a chance of survival.

The charitable dimension of the choir’s work has become an integral part of its identity, with annual fundraising concerts and donations supporting pediatric oncology care. This commitment to social impact distinguishes the Kumasi Evangel Choir from purely performance focused ensembles, embedding their musical excellence within a framework of community service and healthcare advocacy.

The choir’s success can be attributed to the dedication and hard work of its members, who have come together to share their passion for a worthwhile cause. Under Dr. Adusei Dua’s musical direction, the ensemble has developed a repertoire that spans traditional hymns, contemporary Christian music, and cultural songs, allowing them to connect with diverse audiences across religious and cultural backgrounds.

The ensemble has enjoyed patronage from Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, whose support has elevated the choir’s profile within Ghana’s cultural landscape. The choir marked the 25th anniversary of Otumfuo’s coronation with a landmark celebration, demonstrating the deep relationship between the ensemble and the Ashanti Kingdom’s cultural institutions.

In November 2024, the Kumasi Evangel Choir hosted the inaugural National Choral and Composers’ Competition in partnership with the Ghana Tourism Authority, Royal Images Group, and the Asante Cultural and Traditional Institute. The event showcased Ghana’s rich musical talent and provided a platform for composers and choirs to present original works blending traditional rhythms with contemporary sounds.

The choir prepares to launch its 14th anniversary celebration in 2026 with a prelude of activities lined up to herald another year of excellence in the choral music industry. Key among these activities is an anniversary launch concert featuring renowned gospel singer Diana Hamilton, which promises to attract significant attention from Ghana’s Christian music community.

The December 2025 tour represents more than artistic achievement. It signals the choir’s strategic vision of positioning Ghanaian choral music within global cultural conversations while maintaining commitment to local social causes. By performing in prestigious European venues while supporting children with cancer in Kumasi, the ensemble demonstrates how cultural excellence and social responsibility can reinforce each other.

Dr. Adusei Dua’s emphasis on creating partnership opportunities for other Ghanaian choral groups reflects an industry development mindset that extends beyond the immediate interests of Kumasi Evangel Choir. His vision suggests recognition that international exposure for one ensemble can open doors for the entire sector, raising the profile of Ghanaian choral music globally.