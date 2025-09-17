Kumasi Curfew: Essential Workers Must Display IDs During Historic Royal Funeral

The Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council has issued stringent identification requirements for government workers as Kumasi prepares for the burial of the late Asantehemaa, Nana Konadu Yiadom III, who died on August 7, 2025, at age 98.

Regional authorities announced Wednesday that essential service providers must wear official uniforms and carry valid identification cards during the unprecedented movement restrictions. The directive specifically requires government vehicle usage where possible, marking the most comprehensive security protocol implemented for any royal funeral in recent Ashanti Kingdom history.

The measures respond to sweeping restrictions imposed by Manhyia Palace as all residents of Asanteman are required to remain indoors on Thursday night, September 18, when the late Asantehemaa will be laid to rest at the royal mausoleum at Breman.

Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene emphasized that exempted institutions and essential staff must cooperate fully with security officers overseeing what officials describe as a complete shutdown of Ghana’s second-largest city. The coordinating council stated these protocols would guarantee dignified observance of the queen mother’s final rites.

The funeral draws unprecedented attention as the 14th Asantehemaa was not only the spiritual mother of the Ashanti Kingdom but also the elder sister of the current Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. Her death ended an eight-year reign that began when she succeeded her mother in 2017.

All banks, schools, and public institutions across Kumasi and surrounding areas will remain closed Thursday, creating logistical challenges that necessitate clear identification protocols for essential workers. The directive affects healthcare workers, security personnel, media representatives, and utility service providers who received exemptions from the blanket restrictions.

Security analysts note the identification requirements reflect concerns about maintaining order during what represents the largest gathering in Kumasi since the current Asantehene’s enstoolment. Thousands of mourners from across Ghana and international dignitaries have converged on the ancient kingdom’s capital.

The four-day funeral rites, known locally as “Dote Yie,” began September 15 and culminate with Thursday’s burial ceremony. Palace officials emphasize the night curfew ensures appropriate reverence during the most sacred portion of royal funeral traditions, when the queen mother’s remains will be transported to the ancestral burial grounds.

This comprehensive shutdown of a major Ghanaian city for royal funeral observance demonstrates the enduring influence of traditional authority structures alongside modern governmental administration. The coordination between Manhyia Palace and regional government reflects institutional collaboration rarely seen at such scale in contemporary Ghana.