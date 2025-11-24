Kumasi Court Plays Daddy Lumba Classics During Widowhood Hearing

The Kumasi High Court resonated with the sounds of highlife legend Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, last Friday as classical tracks by the late musician were played while a widowhood dispute case unfolded.

The unusual moment came after a scheduled witness, Osei Bonsu Sarfo Kantanka from the Manhyia Palace, was delayed in taking the stand for cross examination. Justice Dorinda Smith Arthur, presiding over the case involving Akosua Serwaa Fosuh and Priscilla Ofori, also known as Odo Broni, asked whether the court could have some music sessions since the witness was not in.

Members of the legal team consented, and lawyer Osei Owusu provided a laptop with a curated selection of Daddy Lumba classics. Court attendees, including lawyers, journalists and the litigants, listened as tracks from across the musician’s career filled the room on Friday, November 21.

The first song played was Adaka Teaa from the 2003 album Bubra, which reflected on life and death. In the song, Daddy Lumba portrayed death as something inevitable for the human race, beckoning the wise to take a word from his sayings.

Justice Smith Arthur, visibly engaged, asked those present why they were so stiff and questioned whether they didn’t like the music. At some point she remarked that she liked it as one of the songs was being played. The presiding judge noted that this was the only court where Lumba’s songs were played.

Another lawyer then requested a different classic, saying the first track was making the court sad. Lawyer Osei Owusu subsequently played Menseida from the 1992 Playboy album, drawing smiles and nods from those present. A remix of the same song was released in 2006, which became a major hit.

Songs such as Sumuye Kasa and Wo Nkoaa from the Wohokyere album caught the attention of the presiding judge, who exclaimed wow to the lyrics. The collaboration Enhyie Wo, a remix with Okyeame Kwame released in December 2006, capped the session.

During the music interlude, the usually tense court atmosphere softened, easing into a moment of reflection on the musician’s life and legacy. When the witness arrived at 10:18 in the morning, the courtroom, normally characterised by interjections, arguments and counterarguments, had been normalised.

The legal dispute centres on Akosua Serwaa Fosuh’s bid to be recognised as the sole surviving wife of Daddy Lumba and to perform widowhood rites at his funeral. She has asked the court to prevent Odo Broni from presenting herself as the musician’s spouse.

The case has drawn significant public interest as it unfolds at the Kumasi High Court Five. Four witnesses have testified so far: the legal attorney for Akosua Serwaa Fosuh, Ernestina Fosuh (sister of the late musician), Osei Sarfo Kantanka (an expert in Akan traditions from the Manhyia Palace), and Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu of the Parkoso Ekuona family.

Justice Smith Arthur has drawn attention for running a lively courtroom that is firm, decisive and often light hearted, earning praise from lawyers on all sides. If all cases in Ghana can be done in this manner, that would be highly efficient, said Lawyer Osei Owusu, counsel for Odo Broni. It is commendable, added Dominic Kwadwo Osei, counsel for Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu.

The case has been marked by intense legal battles over evidence, including the admission of a video clip in which the late Daddy Lumba appeared to discuss who performed in law rites at his late mother’s funeral. The video details how the musician’s first love, Theresah Abebresse, took part in the funeral rites of his late mother, Ama Saah.

Friday’s hearing also experienced disruption from intermittent power outages. Proceedings were halted twice within an interval of 20 minutes as computers used to record court proceedings went off while court recorders were busily typing. The first power outage hit the court at 14:49 as counsel for Serwaa Fosuh cross examined Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, prompting Justice Smith Arthur to exclaim about whether the proceedings had been saved.

After more than 15 minutes of waiting with no sign of power being restored, the presiding judge adjourned the hearing. Three minutes after proceedings had ended and the trial judge had retired into her chambers, power was restored at 15:08. When Justice Smith Arthur returned to the courtroom for proceedings to resume, power went out again at 15:10.

The court had earlier dismissed an injunction application by Akosua Serwaa seeking to halt the funeral. In her ruling, Justice Smith Arthur held that under Ghanaian customary law, authority over a deceased person’s body rests entirely with the family. The family has announced that the funeral will take place on December 6, 2025, at Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The hearing is set to resume on Monday, November 24, with the first and second defendants expected to call their witnesses. Justice Smith Arthur had previously scheduled judgement for November 25, 2025, but has now set Friday, November 28, 2025, as the new date. She has directed both parties to file their written addresses by Wednesday, meaning all arguments must be concluded by Tuesday.

Daddy Lumba passed away on July 26, 2025, at The Bank Hospital in Accra. The 60 year old highlife legend had undergone spinal surgery, which he disclosed during his birthday celebration in Accra in 2024 as having been the main cause of his health challenges over several years.

His death has sparked not only a legal battle but also a broader national conversation about marriage, widowhood rights and traditional authority. The dispute involves Akosua Serwaa Fosuh, who is based in Germany and claims to be the lawful wife, and Priscilla Ofori (Odo Broni), who lived with the musician for over 15 years and had six children with him.

The case has captivated Ghanaians partly because Daddy Lumba was so beloved. His music spanned over four decades, giving the country memorable tracks that defined generations. Songs like Theresah, Aben Wo Aha, Yentie Obiaa and countless others made him one of Ghana’s most celebrated and influential musicians.

Beyond his music, the legacy of Charles Kwadwo Fosuh now includes an unexpected chapter that has compelled reflection on marriage rights, traditional practices and social responsibility. The rise of Team Legal Wives, a grassroots movement advocating for the rights of the lawful widow, has turned this personal tragedy into a national dialogue on marital fidelity and legal rights.