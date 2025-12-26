Kumasi Central Prison Hosts Inmates’ Fashion Show

Kumasi Central Prison will host an inmates’ runway fashion show on December 29, 2025, marking a first in Ghana’s correctional rehabilitation efforts.

The event, titled “Prisons Runway Fashion Show,” takes place inside the prison premises and aims to showcase inmate talents while supporting their societal reintegration. The initiative aligns with the Think Prisons 360 Degrees programme and the Creative Arts policy of the Ghana Prisons Service.

Deputy Director of Prisons (DDP) James B. Mwinyelle (Ing.), the Officer in Charge, described the show as more than entertainment. He emphasized it represents a core element of holistic offender management and reformation.

“This fashion show is a bold statement that every individual possesses a gift that can be harnessed for good,” Mwinyelle stated. “By connecting our inmates with renowned fashion designers and providing this platform, we are not just building skills; we are rebuilding self-worth, fostering hope, and preparing them for constructive lives post incarceration.”

Models will include inmates from Kumasi Female Prison and six inmates each from the Central Prison’s A, B, C, and D Convict Blocks, plus the Remand Block. This diverse representation underscores the programme’s inclusive approach.

Seven established Ghanaian fashion brands are participating. Starladin, JuJu Clothings, LOD Creations, Manuel Clothings and Textiles, House of Kotobre, Golden Ohemaa’s Collection, and Horseman Shoes have collaborated with inmates to create collections for the runway.

Assistant Superintendent of Prisons (ASP) Rashid Ennin, Creative Director for the show, revealed that selected inmates have undergone weeks of training in grooming, posture, and runway etiquette. He reported heightened morale and focused anticipation among participants.

Expected attendees include Ghana Prisons Service stakeholders, Ministry of the Interior representatives, civil society organizations, fashion industry members, and select media. Organizers hope the event will reshape public perceptions about inmates and stimulate discussions on innovative rehabilitation approaches.

Think Prisons 360 Degrees advocates for comprehensive imprisonment strategies, focusing on education, skills training, mental health support, and societal reconnection to reduce recidivism. The fashion show exemplifies this philosophy by providing practical skills and restoring dignity to incarcerated individuals.

The initiative represents a significant shift in Ghana’s correctional approach, treating inmates as individuals with potential rather than solely as offenders. By partnering with the fashion industry, the programme creates pathways for inmates to develop marketable skills and professional networks that could support their reintegration after release.

DDP Mwinyelle has championed transformative programs within the prison service, making rehabilitation and skill development central to the facility’s operations. This fashion show stands as his most visible initiative yet, demonstrating how creative expression can serve as a powerful rehabilitation tool.

The event on December 29 will test whether Ghana’s correctional system can successfully bridge the gap between incarceration and creative industry participation, potentially setting a precedent for other facilities nationwide.