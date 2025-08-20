Kumasi Braces for Traffic Disruptions Ahead of Late Queen Mother’s Funeral Rites

Police in Ghana’s Ashanti Region have announced significant road closures around the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi this Thursday.

The measures are part of security preparations for the one-week observance of the late Asantehemaa, Nana Konadu Yiadom III, who passed away earlier this month at age 98.

The revered queen mother’s death was formally announced by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. Her funeral rites are expected to draw large crowds, prompting authorities to restrict vehicle access on all major roads leading to the royal palace. Motorists are being urged to follow official diversion routes and use designated parking areas to avoid congestion.

In a statement, Regional Police Public Relations Officer DSP Godwin Ahianyo outlined additional restrictions. Tricycles, motorbikes, and rickshaws will be banned from the palace vicinity throughout the event. To assist attendees, shuttle services will run from pickup points including the Asawasi Methodist Park and Central Mosque Car Park.

The police have issued a stern warning to drivers. Any vehicles found parked outside approved zones will be towed immediately. The goal is to maintain order and ensure smooth movement during what is likely to be a deeply emotional and culturally significant day for the Ashanti people. For residents and visitors, planning ahead will be key to navigating the city with minimal disruption.