Kumasi Airport Nears Completion as Bolgatanga Project Advances

Ghana’s aviation infrastructure development accelerated significantly as Transport Minister Joseph Bukari Nikpe confirmed the Prempeh Agyemang I International Airport runway extension stands 90% complete while announcing concrete progress on the controversial Bolgatanga Airport project.

The €58.9 million Phase Three expansion of Kumasi’s international gateway will extend the current 1,981-meter runway to 2,320 meters by December 2025, enabling medium-sized aircraft operations and enhancing Ghana’s position as a regional aviation hub.

The runway extension represents a critical milestone for Ghana’s aviation ambitions, addressing current limitations that restrict aircraft size and international connectivity options. The upgrades will accommodate wide-body aircraft including Boeing 737-800s, significantly expanding operational capacity.

Minister Nikpe announced enhanced night operations supporting the government’s 24-hour economy initiative, with Prempeh I International Airport operations officially beginning July 1, 2024, while extending nighttime hours from 8 PM to 11 PM at Kumasi and 6 PM to 10 PM at Tamale International Airport.

The Upper East Region’s long-delayed Bolgatanga Airport project received renewed attention as the minister confirmed ongoing studies and site assessments for the facility designed to accommodate jet aircraft. This development addresses persistent viability concerns raised by aviation experts questioning commercial feasibility.

GACL inspections at the Bolgatanga construction site in April 2025 indicate serious government commitment to completing the airport by end-2025, despite advocacy campaigns demanding project revival after years of abandonment.

The Bolgatanga initiative faces scrutiny from industry analysts who question passenger demand projections and operational sustainability in Ghana’s northern regions. Critics suggest revamping the defunct Bolgatanga Tomato Factory would offer superior economic returns compared to airport investment.

However, President John Dramani Mahama’s campaign pledge to construct the Upper East airport demonstrates political commitment transcending economic feasibility debates, with regional development benefits including trade, tourism, and mining support cited as justification.

The dual airport development strategy reflects Ghana’s broader aviation sector modernization, positioning the country to compete effectively within West Africa’s growing air transport market while serving domestic connectivity needs.

Kumasi’s expansion completion will immediately impact cargo movement and passenger services connecting Ghana’s commercial capital with international destinations, while Bolgatanga’s development promises enhanced access to Upper East Region’s agricultural and mining resources.

The projects demonstrate government prioritization of aviation infrastructure as economic development catalyst, despite fiscal constraints affecting other infrastructure initiatives. Both facilities represent significant capital investments in Ghana’s transportation sector modernization efforts.

Night operations extensions at multiple airports support business travel convenience and cargo operations efficiency, aligning with broader economic diversification strategies requiring enhanced connectivity infrastructure.

The minister’s announcements during the Government Accountability Series highlight aviation infrastructure as measurable progress indicator for current administration, with concrete completion timelines establishing clear performance benchmarks.

Regional development implications extend beyond aviation, with improved accessibility potentially attracting investment in manufacturing, agriculture, and tourism sectors across affected regions, particularly in Ghana’s northern territories historically underserved by modern transport infrastructure.