Kufuor Clarifies Son Acquired Hotel De Waawaa Through Private Transaction

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has opened up about the acquisition of Hotel De Waawaa, now African Regent Hotel, stating his son obtained it through a private loan arrangement with a Kumasi businessman who built the property.

The former president explained in an interview on The Delay Show with Deloris Frimpong Manso aired December 6, 2025, that political opponents used the transaction to spread false propaganda claiming he misused presidential power and state resources for the purchase. He also dismissed allegations that he fathered twins with a white woman, calling them baseless lies intended to damage his reputation.

According to Kufuor, the hotel was built by a businessman named Masaud, who also constructed the RobinHood Hotel along the Spintex Road. When Masaud faced financial difficulties and needed cash, he approached the former president to manage the property. Kufuor declined because of his political commitments and suggested Masaud offer it to his son John Addo Kufuor, known as Chief Kufuor, who was already a businessman working as Executive Director for Price Waterhouse.

The transaction involved Chief Kufuor providing a loan in exchange for the property, with all records available for verification, according to the former president. He emphasized that no government resources were involved in the acquisition and insisted his son is the legitimate owner. “But for God, they would have used that to knock me off,” Kufuor stated, referring to the political attacks surrounding the hotel deal.

Registrar General Department records show Airport West Hospitality Company, which owns the hotel, was incorporated on September 23, 2002, with a Certificate to Commence Business issued October 2, 2002. Chief Kufuor is listed as sole shareholder, having paid for all 10 million issued shares valued at 10 million cedis in cash. The company directors are John Addo Kufuor and Nana Ama Kufuor.

The hotel, located at the Airport West residential area near the former president’s private residence, has been known by various names including Hotel Kufuor, Hotel de Waa Waa, Kuff Hotel and Intimate Hotel. It officially operates as The African Regent Hotel and ranks among top hotels in Accra.

The controversy surrounding the hotel acquisition became a major political issue during Kufuor’s presidency from 2001 to 2008. His former advisor Gizelle Yajzi claimed in 2005 that the president discussed the purchase with her as early as September 2001 and that she negotiated the deal on his behalf. Presidential spokesperson Kwabena Agyapong at the time dismissed these allegations, insisting the transaction was between private citizens with no state resources involved.

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice investigated the matter but found no evidence of wrongdoing. Critics questioned how Chief Kufuor, despite his finance experience working in the United States and at Price Waterhouse, secured approval for the hotel financing. Some suggested his status as the president’s son influenced the loan approval process.

Chief Kufuor later became CEO of The African Regent Hotel and has discussed the challenges of building a Ghanaian owned quality hotel in a market dominated by established foreign brands. The property features modern facilities including solar power installation and operates as a business hotel serving conference attendees and tourists.

The hotel discussion emerged during Kufuor’s recent interview addressing various political matters including NPP unity, the 2024 election defeat and policies under the Akufo-Addo administration. He emphasized the need for party members to unite around shared principles despite internal differences.