Kufuor Calls for Pan-African Media Agency

Former Ghanaian President John Agyekum Kufuor has called for the establishment of a powerful pan-African media agency based in Accra to reshape how the continent is portrayed globally and promote African-led storytelling.

Speaking at the Broadcasting at the Crossroads forum hosted by the Africa Media Bureau in Accra on Friday, the 86-year-old statesman emphasized Africa’s urgent need to control its own narrative rather than allowing external forces to define the continent.

“If the professional media people will find a way to establish a powerful media agency, say here in Accra, very African, to tell African stories, not just political, it could be economic, it could be social, it could be entertainment, it could be trade, it could be industry,” Kufuor declared during his address.

The former president’s proposal comes amid growing concerns about Africa’s representation in global media, where stories are often filtered through external perspectives or reduced to oversimplified headlines. His vision encompasses comprehensive coverage spanning politics, economics, social issues, entertainment, trade, and industry.

Kufuor highlighted the continent’s struggle with external definition, stating that “Poor Africa so far has tended to be defined from outside. We are seeking our identity.” This challenge extends beyond media representation to encompass Africa’s broader participation in global systems and platforms.

The veteran politician also critiqued the implementation gaps in major African initiatives, particularly the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). Despite the agreement’s ratification by 48 countries and its potential to boost regional incomes by nine percent by 2035, Kufuor suggested that initiatives like AfCFTA remain largely symbolic without proper execution.

His concerns about digital sovereignty resonated throughout his speech as he questioned Africa’s limited presence in global digital platforms. “We talk platforms. How many of the platforms are managed and driven by us?” he challenged the media professionals in attendance.

The proposed pan-African media agency would aim to unite the continent through storytelling, with Kufuor predicting significant benefits across the continent. He suggested that proper implementation could improve conditions for Africans from Nigeria to Nairobi to South Africa.

The forum, organized by the Africa Media Bureau, brought together media stakeholders to discuss the future of broadcasting on the continent. The timing coincides with increased efforts by organizations like MTN Group, which recently launched a Pan-African Media Innovation Programme to combat disinformation across the continent.

Kufuor’s media agency proposal represents part of broader discussions about African self-determination and economic integration. As the continent continues implementing the AfCFTA, which officially entered force in May 2019, questions about narrative control and digital sovereignty become increasingly relevant.

The former president’s call reflects growing awareness among African leaders about the importance of controlling information flows and challenging external narratives that often focus on conflict, poverty, and instability while ignoring the continent’s achievements and potential.

His proposal for an Accra-based pan-African media powerhouse could provide the infrastructure needed to amplify African voices and perspectives on global issues, potentially transforming how the continent engages with international audiences and partners.