Kudus Suffers Injury Blow in Tottenham Draw With Sunderland

Mohammed Kudus endured an untimely setback after being withdrawn early during Tottenham Hotspur’s Premier League encounter with Sunderland due to an apparent left thigh injury. The Ghana international went down in discomfort shortly after the 15 minute mark, immediately drawing concern from teammates.

Play was halted as the 25 year old winger clutched the upper part of his left leg. Midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur quickly signaled to the bench that Kudus could not continue, prompting an early substitution in the 18th minute. The Ghanaian required treatment on the pitch before being replaced by Randal Kolo Muani and heading straight down the tunnel.

The injury comes at a particularly difficult time for Tottenham, arriving just days after the club sanctioned the 35 million pound departure of Brennan Johnson to Crystal Palace. The Welsh international, who was Spurs’ top goalscorer across all competitions last season, had fallen behind Kudus in the pecking order under head coach Thomas Frank and left in search of more game time.

Kudus has been a mainstay for Tottenham since his 55 million pound move from London rivals West Ham United in the summer. The attacking midfielder has started all of Spurs’ last nine Premier League games and all but one league match this season, establishing himself as one of Frank’s key players.

Despite the early disruption caused by his departure, Tottenham took the lead in the 30th minute through Ben Davies. The Welsh defender scored his first goal in just over two years after Cristian Romero controlled a corner at the back post and teed up Micky van de Ven, whose shot was smartly tapped home by Davies.

However, Sunderland hit back late in the match, with Brian Brobbey netting a spectacular equalizer in the 80th minute to earn the visitors a share of the spoils. The Dutch striker rifled into the top corner after a slick one-two with Enzo Le Fee, peeling off Romero to spark wild celebrations in the away end.

The result extended Tottenham’s poor home form, with Spurs claiming only four Premier League home wins during 2025. Frank’s side were booed off at the final whistle by disgruntled fans frustrated with the team’s lack of style and attacking flair during a difficult winter period.

Kudus has contributed two goals and six assists in 18 Premier League appearances this season for Tottenham. While his goal return has been modest, Frank has consistently praised the Ghanaian’s work ethic and contribution both on and off the ball. Last month, the Danish coach described Kudus as one of three key players in his side alongside Richarlison and Xavi Simons.

Speaking after a dominant Champions League win over Slavia Prague in December, Frank waxed lyrical about the relationships within his squad. “Football is so beautifully simple sometimes, but also so complicated. I think a lot about the relationships, the team being in sync, players being sharp and in form all at same time helps,” he stated.

The Spurs boss has long maintained admiration for Kudus, whom Tottenham signed from West Ham for approximately 55 million pounds on a six year deal. Following a 2-2 draw in September, Frank praised the midfielder’s contributions. “I think two things. One, his work ethic has been really good,” he said at the time.

Kudus’ injury leaves Tottenham dangerously short of attacking options. Without the Ghanaian, Spurs do not have a single natural right winger in their current first team squad. Paris Saint-Germain loanee Kolo Muani played out of position after coming on as a replacement against Sunderland, highlighting the squad’s limited depth in wide areas.

Frank has consistently reiterated that Spurs will be active in the January transfer market. Kudus’ injury could force the club to move quickly to replace both him and Johnson, with the transfer window now open. The timing of the setback puts additional pressure on Tottenham’s recruitment team to identify suitable reinforcements.

Tottenham has not disclosed a timeline for Kudus’ return or provided details about the severity of the thigh injury. Spurs will be hoping the problem proves minor, as a lengthy absence would represent a significant blow to their season ambitions. The club is expected to provide an update following further medical assessment in the coming days.

The Ghana international has been a consistent presence for Tottenham throughout the campaign, rarely missing matches before Sunday’s injury. His combination of technical ability, work rate, and versatility has made him an important part of Frank’s tactical setup, even if his output in the final third has not matched expectations.

Frank’s decision making during the second half came under scrutiny after the match. With Tottenham leading one nil midway through the period, the coach introduced midfielders Joao Palhinha and Lucas Bergvall in an attempt to seal the victory. The substitutions backfired as they invited more pressure from a spirited Sunderland outfit playing their best football of the season.

Sunderland’s performance highlighted their remarkable campaign back in the top flight under manager Regis Le Bris. The draw extended their impressive run to just one defeat in eight matches, cementing their status as one of the surprise packages of the season. The Black Cats showed typical spirit throughout the contest, refusing to be intimidated by their surroundings or opponents.

Romero and Brobbey engaged in a running battle after the equalizer, with tensions high as Tottenham pushed for a winner. Richarlison wasted a fine opening for Spurs, while Sunderland continued threatening on the counterattack. Simon Adingra curled wide late on as the visitors sought a memorable victory in north London.

The result does little to ease growing pressure on Frank, who faces mounting criticism from supporters unhappy with the team’s performances and results. Tottenham’s inability to win consistently at home has become a defining issue of the season, contributing to their struggles to maintain a challenge for European qualification.

For Kudus, the immediate focus will be on recovery and determining the extent of the injury. The Ghana international will undergo scans and further medical evaluation to establish how long he might be sidelined. Any prolonged absence would disrupt his rhythm after establishing himself as a regular starter under Frank.

The injury also raises questions about workload management. Kudus has featured prominently throughout a congested fixture schedule, starting nearly every match for Tottenham. Whether fatigue contributed to the muscle problem remains unclear, but the incident highlights risks associated with heavy reliance on key players without adequate rotation.