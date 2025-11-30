Kudus Scores Spectacular Volley as Spurs Fall to Fulham

Mohammed Kudus delivered a moment of brilliance for Tottenham Hotspur, but his stunning strike could not prevent the club’s third consecutive defeat across all competitions. Spurs lost 2 to 1 to Fulham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, extending their miserable home form in the Premier League (PL).

The Ghanaian international netted his second PL goal of the season in the 59th minute, reducing the deficit with a thunderous volley that gave goalkeeper Bernd Leno no chance. Lucas Bergvall had lifted a precise pass toward Kudus inside the box, and the midfielder controlled the ball expertly on his chest before unleashing a powerful shot into the top corner.

Fulham had stunned the home crowd with a blistering start. Kenny Tete opened the scoring in the fourth minute when his deflected effort found the bottom corner. Just two minutes later, Harry Wilson doubled the advantage with a remarkable long-range strike from approximately 35 yards. Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario had rushed out of his area and lost possession, leaving Wilson to curl the ball into an empty net.

The Italian keeper’s error proved costly and set the tone for a difficult evening. Tottenham struggled throughout the first half and could have fallen further behind when Samuel Chukwueze hit the post. Micky van de Ven also produced a crucial goal-saving tackle to deny Chukwueze after the Nigerian forward had rounded Vicario.

Spurs improved after halftime and created several opportunities to level the match. Randal Kolo Muani headed narrowly wide before Kudus scored. Later, Raul Jimenez cleared Bergvall’s looping header off the line to preserve Fulham’s advantage. Kolo Muani also backheeled into the side netting as Tottenham searched desperately for an equalizer.

The defeat marks Tottenham’s fourth home loss in the PL this season. They have not won at home in the league since beating Burnley on the opening weekend of the current campaign. Manager Thomas Frank faced jeers from supporters at both halftime and the final whistle.

Kudus has now contributed seven goals and assists combined for Spurs since his summer transfer from West Ham United. The midfielder from Nima registered two goals and five assists in PL action this season, according to statistics tracked by Transfermarkt.

Tottenham currently sits in 10th place in the league table, just one point ahead of 15th-placed Fulham. The north London club will attempt to end their four-match winless streak when they travel to St James’ Park to face Newcastle United on December 2. They then host Brentford on December 6 before meeting Liverpool on December 20.

For Fulham, this represented their first away PL victory of the season. The Cottagers have collected 17 points and sit three points away from sixth place despite their low table position. Manager Marco Silva’s side held firm in the second half after weathering Tottenham’s improved performance.

The result compounds a difficult week for Spurs, who suffered a 4 to 1 defeat at Arsenal last Sunday and lost 5 to 3 away to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in midweek European action. The club conceded nine goals across those two matches before Saturday’s loss.

Frank introduced Wilson Odobert, Xavi Simons, and Rodrigo Bentancur from the bench in the 60th minute in an attempt to turn the tide. While Spurs created more chances after the substitutions, they could not find the breakthrough needed to salvage a point.