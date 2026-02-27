Kudus Injury Clouds Ghana’s Champions League Round of 16 Hopes

Ghana will have three representatives in the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Champions League Round of 16 when matches begin on March 10 and 11, 2026, but captain Mohammed Kudus may not feature in any of them after a muscle injury sustained in January left him facing a race against time to be ready for the knockout ties.

Friday’s draw at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, paired Kudus’s club Tottenham Hotspur against Atletico Madrid, with Antoine Semenyo’s Manchester City facing Real Madrid, and Kamaldeen Sulemana’s Atalanta drawn against either Arsenal or Bayern Munich.

Kudus: The race against time

The most pressing concern for Ghana fans is the fitness of Kudus, 24, who has been sidelined since January with a muscle problem. Medical assessments indicate he is unlikely to return to training until after the international break, pointing to a potential comeback around mid-April 2026. Both legs of the Tottenham versus Atletico Madrid tie are scheduled for March 11 and 18, meaning Kudus could miss the entire contest.

Before his injury, Kudus had made five appearances for Spurs and contributed one assist. Tottenham, who qualified automatically for the Round of 16 by finishing among the top eight in the league phase, are given a 46.3 percent chance of progression by Opta’s statistical model. Should Spurs advance without their Ghanaian midfielder, it would be a bittersweet development for the Black Stars captain, who moved from West Ham United to Tottenham in the January transfer window specifically to compete at the highest level of club football.

Semenyo: A debut to remember

The biggest stage awaits Antoine Semenyo when he makes his Champions League debut at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on March 11. The 26-year-old forward joined Manchester City from AFC Bournemouth for £62.5 million in January 2026 and, having been ineligible for the league phase, was cleared for the knockout rounds after City submitted their updated squad list to UEFA. Since his arrival at City he has scored in every competition he has featured in, racking up five goals in ten appearances.

Should Semenyo find the net against Real Madrid, he would become only the sixth Ghanaian player in history to score in the Champions League. Manchester City and Real Madrid meet for the sixth two-legged European tie in the last seven seasons, with both sides registering five wins apiece across that rivalry.

Sulemana: The long-shot case

Kamaldeen Sulemana, 24, enters the last 16 on the back of a dramatic moment. Atalanta overturned a 2-0 first-leg deficit against Borussia Dortmund with a 4-1 win in Bergamo on February 25, progressing 4-3 on aggregate. Sulemana came off the bench for the final 14 minutes of that match, and his seven Champions League appearances this season have been largely from the substitutes’ bench.

Atalanta face either Arsenal or Bayern Munich in the next round, opponents who finished first and second respectively in the league phase. Opta gives Atalanta just a 23.2 percent chance of progressing, though the Italian side’s demonstrated ability to recover from difficult positions makes them a dangerous opponent.

Ghana began the 2025/26 Champions League season with seven representatives across participating clubs. One by one, Villarreal, Athletic Club, Union Saint-Gilloise, Qarabag, and AS Monaco all exited the competition, with Monaco’s Mohammed Salisu also seeing his campaign ended prematurely by a serious knee injury. Three remain. Whether all three actually take the field before the round concludes is now the central question.