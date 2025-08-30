Kudus Embraces International Duty as Mental Refresher

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Mohammed Kudus has highlighted the importance of representing Ghana during international breaks, describing national team duty as both a privilege and an opportunity to mentally reset during the demanding football season.

Following Spurs’ narrow 1-0 victory against Bournemouth at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Kudus shared his perspective on balancing club commitments with international responsibilities. For the Ghana international, wearing the national team jersey represents far more than just another fixture.

“I think playing for your country is also a massive part of us being players, representing your nation. So it’s very, very important to me,” he explained to Tottenham media. His words reflect the deep pride he takes in representing Ghana on the international stage.

The 25-year-old midfielder views international breaks as valuable opportunities to step away from the relentless pace of club football. Rather than seeing them as unwelcome disruptions, Kudus believes these periods allow players to recharge both physically and mentally.

“I think after the loss today, it’s good to get our way to refresh our mind and then come back fresh again,” he added, referring to the mental reset that international duty can provide during intense periods of the season.

Kudus acknowledged that international breaks can interrupt club rhythm, but maintains a positive outlook on their benefits. The former West Ham player believes the different environment and setup with his national team provides fresh energy that ultimately enhances his Tottenham performances.

“I see it in a positive way, even though it’s a quick break in the season. But I look at it in a positive way of going away, different energy, different setup, play, represent your country, be proud and then come back with the positivity for continuous games,” he explained.

His mature approach demonstrates how top players navigate the challenging balance between club and country commitments. Rather than viewing international football as an additional burden, Kudus sees it as fuel for the challenges that await him back at Spurs.

Ghana currently sits at the top of Group I in their World Cup qualifying campaign, holding a three-point advantage over second-placed Comoros. The Black Stars face crucial upcoming fixtures, with an away match against Chad on September 4 followed by a challenging home encounter with Mali.

Kudus will be expected to play a key role in Ghana’s qualifying campaign, bringing the experience and quality he has developed during his successful career in European football, including his recent move to Tottenham from West Ham.