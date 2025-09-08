Kudotrade Names Veteran Finance Executive as CFO Amid Global Expansion Drive

CFD broker Kudotrade has appointed Stathis Flangofas as Chief Financial Officer, bringing in a finance veteran with over 16 years of experience at major brokerages including Capital.com and HFM to support the company’s rapid international growth.

Flangofas previously served as Group CFO at Capital.com from September 2018 to February 2021 before joining SquaredFinancial as Group CFO and Deputy CEO. His appointment comes as the KudoTrade brand, established in 2024, operates under a Mauritius license and has recruited several experienced CFD professionals based in Cyprus.

The timing of Flangofas’s arrival coincides with Kudotrade’s launch of Kudo Funded, a proprietary trading platform scheduled for public release by mid-September. The platform will allow traders to access capital without risking their own funds, marking the company’s entry into the growing prop trading sector.

According to company leadership, Flangofas’s expertise in financial strategy and risk management positions him to guide the brokerage through its next growth phase. His track record includes managing large-scale financial operations and strengthening regulatory compliance frameworks across multiple jurisdictions.

Flangofas holds qualifications as a Chartered Certified Accountant (ACCA) and has over 12 years of senior-level experience in delivering strategic control-based financial management within the fintech and brokerage sectors.

The CFO appointment reflects broader expansion efforts at Kudotrade, which serves clients across more than 130 countries through its MetaTrader 5 platform. The company operates under Financial Services Commission of Mauritius authorization and maintains operational offices in Dubai.

Kudotrade’s growth strategy comes amid a dynamic period for the global CFD broker market, which was valued at $12.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $22.4 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 6.7%.

The company has been actively building its executive team, recently appointing former BDSwiss and SquaredFinancial HR expert Catharine Ioannou as Global Head of Human Resources, signaling sustained hiring momentum in key leadership positions.

Flangofas’s appointment positions Kudotrade to navigate regulatory requirements across multiple markets while scaling its technology infrastructure and client base. His experience spans both traditional brokerage operations and emerging fintech solutions, aligning with the company’s emphasis on technology-driven trading services.

The new CFO will oversee financial planning as Kudotrade continues expanding its product offerings, including its recently launched Kudo Copy Trader platform for strategy replication and the upcoming prop trading initiative.