Kubori Nursing College Faces Persistent Water and Housing Shortages

The Kubori Nursing and Midwifery College in the Mamprugu Moagduri District confronts critical infrastructure deficiencies that have plagued the institution since it opened three years ago. The facility struggles with an ongoing water crisis while simultaneously managing severe accommodation shortages that force authorities to house students off campus.

College administrators have reportedly been grappling with water supply issues since the institution’s commissioning in December 2023. The persistent shortage has created challenging conditions for students and staff at what represents the first tertiary institution in the Mamprugu Moagduri District. The water crisis compounds existing difficulties in maintaining adequate living standards within the campus environment.

Housing constraints present equally pressing concerns for the young institution. Limited on-campus accommodation has forced college leadership to arrange alternative housing solutions for students outside the main facility. This arrangement aims to prevent overcrowding in existing residential structures, though it introduces logistical complications for students pursuing their nursing and midwifery training.

The institution currently offers three diploma programs: public health nursing, midwifery, and general nursing. As the college prepares to admit its second batch of students for the current academic year, the infrastructure gaps become increasingly urgent.

A partially completed girls’ hostel sits stalled at the roofing stage, awaiting additional funding to reach completion. Acting Vice Principal Wunangi Salifu has appealed to government agencies, philanthropists, and non-governmental organizations to support finishing the dormitory. Once completed, the structure could accommodate between 400 and 500 female students, significantly easing current congestion.

The hostel project began with donations from corporate entities and community members but subsequently halted when initial funding ran out. The incomplete building represents a critical piece of infrastructure that could transform living conditions for students at the facility.

Located in Yagaba, the district capital of Mamprugu Moagduri, the college serves a remote area sometimes nicknamed “Overseas” because travelers must cross the White Volta River to reach it from other parts of the North East Region. The district’s 2021 census recorded a population of 68,746 residents across its 2,150 square kilometers.

Member of Parliament for Yagaba Kubori, Mustapha Ussif, who also serves as Minister for Youth and Sports, championed the establishment of the nursing college to address critical healthcare worker shortages in the constituency. Construction firm Mawums Limited donated 1,000 bags of cement toward building six modern lecture theatres during the December 2023 inauguration ceremony.

The college’s challenges reflect broader infrastructure demands facing newly established health training institutions in Ghana’s northern regions. Adequate water supply and student housing remain fundamental requirements for institutions tasked with producing the next generation of healthcare professionals.

College management continues seeking support from multiple sources to resolve the water crisis and complete essential housing infrastructure. The successful resolution of these challenges will determine whether the institution can fulfill its mandate to expand healthcare education access in the Mamprugu Moagduri District.