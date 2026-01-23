Kubekro Residents Rise Against Sale Of Only Public Lorry Station

Residents of Kubekro No.2 in the kpone katamanso constituency have mounted stiff resistance against the alleged sale of the Kubekro No.2 lorry station, describing it as the last remaining public space in the fast-developing community.

According to the residents, Kubekro lacks basic social amenities, including schools, markets, parks, health facilities and recreational centres, making the lorry station a critical communal asset.

They accuse one Philip Adu Kofi, whom they describe as a self-styled chief, of selling lands originally earmarked for public use, including the lorry station.

The Kubekro No. 2 lorry station, beyond its transport function, also serves as a major social space for community activities such as funerals, weddings and outdoorings. Residents insist that its loss would further deprive the area of essential communal infrastructure.

Angered by the development, residents say they are prepared to resist any construction on the land, vowing to protest “to the last drop of their blood” to prevent what they describe as an unlawful sale. Some residents shared their concerns and frustrations during the protest.

Head of Family for Tema Bossah-We, Numo Adjei Bossah, disclosed that the family intends to petition the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to intervene in the matter. He warned that if authorities fail to act, the community would be forced to “advise itself.”

However, responding to the allegations, Nii Adu Kofi II, the Head of Odaitse-We denied any involvement in the sale of the lorry station. He claimed that his opponents Samuel Mensah had rather leased part of the land to a private developer and only resurfaced to halt the project. He maintained that he had no hand in any transaction involving the sale of the station.