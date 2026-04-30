Kuami Eugene Unveils “Sweet Boy” EP at Accra Listening Session

Ghanaian singer-songwriter and record producer Kuami Eugene held a listening session for his new eight-track extended play titled “Sweet Boy” on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at Kangei Restaurant in Accra, giving invited guests an early preview of his latest project ahead of its official release.

The event, hosted by Adwoa Noella with DJ Shiwaawa on the decks, drew a gathering of industry figures and creatives including Gyakie, Mzbel, Tic, Harold Amenyah, Robert Klah, DJ Vyrusky, and Lali and Lola, among others.

Speaking during the session, Kuami Eugene described “Sweet Boy” as a project designed to reach listeners across different musical preferences. “Everyone has their vibe in there, whether you like Highlife, R&B or Asakaa. Just take a piece of me with you when you listen,” he said. He expressed satisfaction with the early reactions, noting he had been eager to see how audiences would respond.

On the production side, the artist revealed he personally produced every track on the project with one exception. “Oh How” was initially started by another producer and later completed by him. He also announced plans to shoot music videos for all eight songs, with the first, featuring Gyakie, scheduled for release the following day.

The “Sweet Boy” EP features eight tracks: “Stranger” featuring Gyakie, “Promise Me” featuring Nigerian singer Johnny Drille, “Potomanto,” “Adult Music,” “Makola,” “Save Me,” “Oh Ah,” and “I’m Hurt.”

The project adds to a catalogue that includes Kuami Eugene’s full-length albums “Rockstar,” “Son of Africa,” and “Love and Chaos,” cementing his standing as one of Ghana’s most consistent recording artists over the past decade.