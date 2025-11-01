Kuami Eugene Dismisses Lynx Curse Claims After Label Exit

Ghanaian artiste Kuami Eugene has firmly dismissed suggestions that he has been affected by the so called Lynx curse, asserting that he has actually thrived since leaving the record label earlier this year.

Speaking on Kumasi based Angel FM with MC Portfolio recently, the Rockstar challenged critics to point out any evidence of decline in his career, citing increased international show bookings, hit songs, and award winning compositions since his departure from Lynx Entertainment.

“Have you seen a man who has been blessed by God and is making money and playing more international shows, who has been affected by a curse? Is making it in life like I am doing now what you people call curse?” Kuami Eugene asked rhetorically.

The artiste revealed that since leaving Lynx Entertainment, confirmed by label CEO Richie Mensah in January 2025, he has secured more American shows and continues to maintain his presence in the music industry without the structural challenges some former label mates reportedly faced.

“Since I left Lynx, I am playing more American shows. I’m literally coming from America, and I am going back. I was supposed to even be on the Ghana Music Awards, USA,” he stated, emphasizing his sustained international relevance.

The Lynx curse narrative first emerged on social media in 2019, referring to a perceived phenomenon where former signees of Lynx Entertainment appear to struggle professionally after leaving the label. The discussion gained fresh momentum in January 2025 when music duo DopeNation took a jab at Kuami Eugene on social media following his departure.

DopeNation, who left Lynx Entertainment in 2020 after just one year, posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Let’s see how you carry the so called ‘lynx curse’ now. What was meant for four people is now for one person. We wish you well.” Their comment referenced an earlier statement Kuami Eugene made in 2021 expressing relief over their exit because it meant more resources for himself and KiDi.

However, Kuami Eugene appears undeterred by such commentary. He maintains that his career trajectory demonstrates the opposite of decline, pointing to continued success in songwriting, production, and performance both locally and internationally.

The Monica hitmaker previously spent three months in the United States securing partnerships with major music platforms including Audiomack and Ditto after leaving Lynx. Speaking on 3FM in July 2025, he explained that the trip was necessary to establish distribution deals and playlisting arrangements that would support his career as an independent artiste.

“As I said earlier, you can’t do it all by yourself. I can’t do all the distributions; to be on playlisting and stuff you need to deal with these big companies and I was there for three good months with my lawyer going back and forth,” he explained at the time.

According to Kuami Eugene, his strategic approach to leaving Lynx Entertainment has contributed significantly to his post label success. He revealed that prior to departing, he reached an agreement with the record label’s management to remain silent about his exit, a decision he believes helped him maintain industry support.

“He says prior to leaving Lynx Entertainment, he had an agreement with the management of the record label to be silent on his exit,” sources close to the artiste confirmed. Kuami Eugene believes that the decision not to make the departure public may have also contributed to his continued success.

To him, he has continued to enjoy support from industry players, indicating that he has not been shunned by stakeholders who might have taken sides in what could have become a contentious separation.

In a July 2025 interview on Hitz 103.9 FM, Kuami Eugene acknowledged that assembling the right team was crucial to his transition. “I needed a good management team and a big distribution company to help me. That’s how I still have my playlist intact, even after leaving Lynx,” he stated.

He also expressed deep gratitude to Richie Mensah for organizing a send off party before his departure, describing it as “very important” and suggesting he may be the first artiste Richie has honored in this manner. Despite parting ways, Kuami Eugene maintains that his bond with Lynx Entertainment remains strong.

Richie Mensah himself has dismissed the curse narrative, explaining in a January 2025 interview on Hitz FM that the challenges former artistes face stem from losing access to Lynx Entertainment’s comprehensive support structure rather than any supernatural phenomenon.

“Let me explain this so you understand, the music business is hard,” Mensah stated, noting that Lynx employs over 60 people who work tirelessly to support an artiste’s brand, making the transition to independent careers naturally daunting.

The so called curse has been associated with various former Lynx artistes over the years. MzVee, once among Ghana’s top three female musicians, experienced what some observers described as career instability after leaving, though she has maintained periodic successes. Eazzy, dubbed the “Ghana Beyoncé” during her time at Lynx, gradually faded from the spotlight after her exit.

However, counter examples exist. Kuami Eugene himself serves as evidence against the curse narrative, having maintained productivity as a songwriter, sound engineer, and performer since leaving. His continued ability to produce hits for other musicians demonstrates sustained industry relevance.

Beyond his music career, Kuami Eugene has also established business ventures including ride hailing company Shaxi, which Charterhouse recently announced would partner with the TGMA for future editions. This diversification further contradicts suggestions that he has struggled post Lynx.

The artiste’s recent statements on Angel FM reinforce his position that success after leaving Lynx Entertainment is entirely achievable with proper planning, strong partnerships, and continued dedication to craft. He has written more award winning songs and released hits that resonate with audiences, according to his assessment.

While the Lynx curse narrative makes for compelling social media discourse and industry gossip, Kuami Eugene’s trajectory suggests that the challenges faced by some former label mates may be more about individual circumstances, preparation, and support structures than any mysterious phenomenon.

As the debate continues, Kuami Eugene appears focused on letting his work speak for itself. Rather than engaging in extended public discussions about his departure or responding to critics, he has chosen to concentrate on music production, international performances, and building the infrastructure necessary for sustained independent success.

Whether the Lynx curse is real or merely an industry myth, Kuami Eugene’s message is clear: he considers himself living proof that artistes can thrive after leaving the label, provided they approach the transition strategically and maintain the quality and consistency that built their reputations in the first place.