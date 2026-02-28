Kuadzi Wins Second Straight Artios, Takes Best International Feature

Ghanaian casting director Mawuko Kuadzi has won Best International Feature at the 41st Artios Awards in New York, becoming the first African to win the category and claiming back-to-back victories at the most prestigious recognition in global casting, an achievement that further cements Ghana’s standing in international cinema.

The ceremony took place at The Edison Ballroom in New York on the evening of Thursday, February 26, 2026, with parallel events held simultaneously at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles and One Moorgate Place in London. Kuadzi, chief executive officer (CEO) of MK Casting, claimed the award for his casting work on The Fisherman, directed by Zoey Martinson, prevailing over entries from Japan and Germany in a competitive international field.

The win follows his landmark victory at the 40th Artios Awards, where he became the first African in the history of the Casting Society of America (CSA) to win an Artios Award, taking Best Casting for a Commercial for the National Football League (NFL) Super Bowl production Born to Play. No African had won the award in its four-decade history prior to that moment.

Accepting the award in New York, Kuadzi expressed gratitude to the CSA membership and the creative team behind The Fisherman. “I am deeply grateful to the Almighty God for this award. Thank you to the Casting Society and the Artios Awards Committee for this honour. Thank you to all the members who voted for me,” he said. He also paid tribute to director Martinson for the opportunity to work on the project and urged young creatives across the continent not to be constrained by geography. “If you put in the effort, remain faithful to your craft, and commit fully to excellence, even from the most remote corner of the world, your work can travel.”

The Fisherman has already accumulated significant recognition on the African and global festival circuits. The film won Best Ghanaian Film at the REFFA Awards and secured Best Actor in Africa for its lead. It premiered to full houses at Silverbird Cinemas in Accra in September 2025 before embarking on an international festival run. The film previously won the CICT UNESCO Enrico Fulchignoni Award at the 2024 Venice Film Festival and the Ja’Net Dubois Festival Award for Narrative Film at the 2025 Pan African Film Festival. The Artios win now gives the production its most prominent international validation to date.

President of the African Chamber of Content Producers, Nana Dwomoh-Doyen Benjamin, said the consecutive wins carry industry-wide implications. “Mawuko’s achievement confirms that African storytelling is not peripheral to global cinema. He has set a benchmark. Young creatives across the continent can now see that excellence is rewarded, and that authenticity has value on the world stage,” he said.

Kuadzi’s portfolio spans some of the most ambitious film and television productions to emerge from or feature African talent in recent years, including Netflix’s Beasts of No Nation, Amazon Prime’s Treadstone, and the BBC and Netflix series Black Earth Rising, alongside Ghana’s first Oscar-submitted film, Azali. He became the first West African member of the CSA in September 2024.

Looking ahead, Kuadzi has three major productions scheduled for 2026, including Kismet to be filmed in Nigeria, Echoes of Unity in Uganda, and the Africa Monologue Challenge in Ivory Coast.