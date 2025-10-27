KT Hammond Warns NPP Aspirants Against Leaving Party After Primary Losses

Former Adansi Asokwa Member of Parliament KT Hammond has cautioned New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirants against departing the party if they lose upcoming primaries, warning of unspecified consequences for those who do.

Hammond made the remarks during an interview with Oyerepa FM, urging presidential hopefuls to exercise caution in their campaign statements to avoid damaging party unity.

The former lawmaker stated that while the party would not restrict free speech during the campaign period, those who leave after losing would face serious repercussions. He specifically referenced an individual named Alan, believed to be former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen, who reportedly left the NPP after losing the 2023 flagbearer race.

Hammond told aspirants to check what they say and ensure they do not slip so the party can elect its candidate peacefully.

He added that anyone using the NPP platform only to depart afterward would not be welcomed back, emphasizing that the party would not tolerate members who destroy internal cohesion. The comments reflect ongoing tensions within the NPP following previous primary contests that resulted in some candidates leaving to pursue independent or alternative political paths.

The NPP is expected to hold internal elections to select its flagbearer for future electoral cycles, though specific dates have not been officially announced. Party leadership has not issued an official statement regarding Hammond’s remarks.

Attempts to reach Alan Kyerematen and other potential flagbearer aspirants for comment were unsuccessful at the time of publication.