KT Hammond Challenges Wealthy NPP Aspirants Over Party Sacrifice Claims

Former Trade Minister KT Hammond has sharply criticized New Patriotic Party presidential aspirants who emphasize their financial contributions while campaigning for leadership positions within Ghana’s main opposition party.

Hammond, the former Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, lashed out at NPP presidential aspirants who constantly boast about their wealth and exaggerate their financial contributions to the party during recent campaign activities in the Ashanti Region.

The veteran politician questioned the absence of current wealthy aspirants during the party’s most challenging financial periods, particularly before the pivotal 2000 elections that brought the NPP to power for the first time.

“When we wanted money to build the party, where were all these people who are now bragging and insulting all of us with their money?” Hammond asked during campaign events supporting Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s leadership bid.

Hammond emphasized that the NPP’s transformation from an opposition movement to a governing party resulted from personal sacrifices by dedicated members rather than the financial resources now being highlighted by contemporary aspirants.

The former minister’s comments reflect ongoing tensions within the NPP as the party seeks new leadership following its defeat in the 2024 general elections. Hammond has been actively supporting Bawumia’s continued involvement in party leadership despite the electoral setback.

Hammond recently criticized individuals he said derailed the campaign of the NPP and its 2024 flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, through their utterances and apparent support for the then opposition NDC, suggesting internal divisions contributed to the party’s electoral challenges.

The Ashanti Region, where Hammond made these comments, remains a crucial political stronghold for the NPP and typically influences party decision-making processes. The region’s delegates carry significant weight in internal party elections and leadership selections.

Hammond’s remarks underscore broader debates within the NPP about the role of wealth versus dedication in party leadership, particularly as the organization works to rebuild its political fortunes ahead of future electoral contests.

The veteran politician’s criticism of “rich men braggarts” reflects concerns among longtime party members about newer entrants leveraging financial resources to gain influence without demonstrating the historical commitment that built the party’s foundation.

As the NPP continues its leadership transition process, Hammond’s comments highlight the delicate balance between attracting resources and maintaining the party’s core values and traditions established by founding members and early supporters.