KSM Urges Empathy Over Prophecies in Grieving, Questions By-Election Costs

Veteran commentator Kwaku Sintim-Misa (KSM) has challenged leaders to rethink their approach to national tragedies and costly elections, arguing that consoling bereaved families demands genuine empathy—not divine fatalism.

His remarks follow controversial responses to the helicopter crash that killed eight and amid rising concern over repeated by-elections.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, KSM stressed that comforting grieving families requires leaders to “understand the moment,” quoting Ecclesiastes: “There’s a time to mourn.” He sharply criticized those attributing accidents like the crash to God’s will or prophecy. “Please, keep your faith… this didn’t come from him,” he urged. “Assure them this was not the work of God.” True solace, he argued, lies in honest accountability: investigations would likely reveal human error, not divine punishment.

Turning to governance, KSM questioned Ghana’s constitutional mandate for by-elections after every parliamentary vacancy, calling it financially unsustainable. He highlighted the irony: while citizens grapple with economic hardship, millions are spent on frequent polls—like the impending GH¢5.8 million vote for the late MP John Kumah’s seat. “Is this prudent?” he implicitly asked, pushing for a national debate on reform.

His dual critique strikes at core issues: leaders using faith to deflect responsibility, and systems prioritizing procedure over people’s needs. As Ghana mourns and votes, KSM’s message resonates: real leadership meets grief with raw humanity, not sermons—and spends public funds with equal care.