KSM says he has criticized every government including Rawlings and Mahama

Media personality Kwaku Sintim-Misa has rejected claims that he favors any political administration, saying his career shows consistent criticism of every government regardless of party affiliation.

Speaking on KSM UNFILTERED as monitored, the satirist recalled his radio days during the Rawlings era when he delivered sharp commentary on the then president. He said his approach has always been to tell the truth without regard for political consequences, a stance that has earned both backlash and unexpected respect across different administrations.

KSM narrated how former President Jerry John Rawlings once invited him to join a panel during investigations into a controversial comment about women’s killings. The invitation came because Rawlings believed the satirist was objective in his analysis, according to KSM. He described the moment as an honor, noting that it demonstrated how critical commentary could coexist with mutual respect between satirist and subject.

The media personality also described testing the boundaries of political satire during live performances attended by Rawlings. He recalled delivering increasingly bold jabs while the former president sat in the front row, with each comment met with laughter rather than offense. That experience convinced him he could push satirical commentary further than many expected.

KSM contrasted that era with today’s political environment, which he characterized as less tolerant of criticism. He said modern political supporters often react with anger to jokes that previous generations would have simply laughed off. According to him, the shift reflects a broader decline in the ability to separate objective critique from partisan attacks.

He stressed that what some perceive as bashing is actually rooted in consistent objectivity rather than political alignment. KSM said his record speaks for itself, showing criticism directed at administrations across the political spectrum without favoritism. He argued that perspective shapes how people interpret his commentary, with partisan supporters more likely to see bias when their preferred leaders face scrutiny.

The satirist also revisited his pre-election observations about the 2024 political climate, saying the outcome reflected widespread dissatisfaction rather than any party’s entitlement to power. He initially thought the New Patriotic Party would break the eight based on campaign confidence, but his perception changed months before the elections when deeper public sentiments became clearer.

KSM referenced an interview he conducted with John Dramani Mahama while the latter was in opposition. When asked about the possibility of the NPP breaking the eight, Mahama responded that they would break eight years of corruption, arrogance and impunity instead, according to KSM. The comment proved prescient given the eventual electoral result.

He challenged Ghana’s political culture, which often assumes every government is entitled to eight years in power. KSM argued that this mentality must be reassessed, with voters holding administrations accountable based on performance rather than automatic expectations. The satirist said citizens broke eight years of what they perceived as governance failures, not a democratic tradition.

KSM emphasized that effective political commentary requires listening beyond official narratives and campaign messaging. He said those who paid attention to quiet public discontent could have predicted the electoral shift, while those focused only on surface indicators missed the underlying currents. His observations drew on decades of experience reading public sentiment through satire and direct engagement with political figures.

The media personality has built a career on sharp political satire spanning multiple administrations since the early days of Ghana’s Fourth Republic. His work has consistently targeted governance issues, corruption and leadership failures regardless of which party controls the executive branch.