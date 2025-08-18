KSM Questions NPP’s By-Election Withdrawal Amid Vote Gap Scrutiny

Ghanaian satirist Kwaku Sintim-Misa has challenged the ruling New Patriotic Party’s decision to withdraw from Tamale Central’s upcoming by-election, arguing political choices must follow constitutional rules, not sentiment.

His comments come after the NPP cited respect for the late MP Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed as its reason for stepping aside.

Speaking on his YouTube show, KSM acknowledged the party’s stated motive appears noble. “They are saying that for the respect of Murtala… they don’t want to compete anymore,” he noted. But he quickly highlighted widespread public skepticism. “This is Ghana, and this is politics. People aren’t trusting it,” he said, referencing online reactions questioning the NPP’s sincerity.

To explain the doubt, KSM pointed to the constituency’s lopsided 2020 election results. Official figures show the NPP’s candidate secured just 16,647 votes against Murtala Mohammed’s commanding 52,263 for the National Democratic Congress. That stark gap, KSM suggested, fuels theories the withdrawal masks political calculation rather than pure tribute. “People suspect the NPP doesn’t think it can catch up,” he observed.

The commentator stressed that if bypassing a by-election is undesirable, the solution lies in amending the law. “The law is the law… if it says there must be a by-election, then there must be,” he insisted. “Change the law first, then nobody has anything to say.” His stance underscores tensions between Ghana’s political traditions and its constitutional framework, especially in moments of unexpected transition.