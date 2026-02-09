KSM Backs Kotoka Airport Renaming as National Symbols Debate

Veteran radio and television personality Kwaku Sintim Misa (KSM) has expressed support for renaming Kotoka International Airport to Accra International Airport, arguing that national symbols must reflect values that unite citizens.

The satirist and anti-corruption campaigner stated he finds the proposed change acceptable and reasonable if the goal aligns national symbols with unity and pride. KSM maintained that disagreements over the decision represent a natural part of democratic discourse and should not divide the country.

The government announced plans on February 3, 2026, to rename Ghana’s main airport through legislation expected from the Transport Minister. Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga confirmed that Parliament will consider the Accra International Airport Bill to facilitate the change.

KSM argued that the name at the entrance of a republic must represent what the country proudly presents to the world. He emphasized that national symbols should carry meaning that uplifts citizens and connects with Ghana’s international identity.

The media personality noted that Ghana attracts many visitors from the African diaspora and said national facilities should reflect figures and stories that resonate with that history. He expressed concern that Lieutenant General Emmanuel Kwasi Kotoka is not associated with major developmental projects in Ghana.

Kotoka International Airport was named in 1969 after the military officer who participated in the February 24, 1966 coup that overthrew Ghana’s first president, Dr Kwame Nkrumah. Kotoka died on April 17, 1967, during a failed counter-coup attempt at the airport facility.

The airport originally operated as Accra International Airport when it transitioned to civilian use in 1958 after serving as a British Royal Air Force facility during World War II. Dr Nkrumah upgraded the facility to international standards but chose not to name it after himself.

Public opinion remains divided on the proposed renaming. Supporters include Samia Nkrumah, daughter of Dr Kwame Nkrumah, veteran journalist Kwesi Pratt Junior, anti-corruption campaigner Vitus Azeem, and National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia. They argue the facility should honor figures associated with Ghana’s independence rather than military intervention.

Opposition voices include legal scholar Professor Kwaku Asare, who warned the move risks erasing historical lessons. Minority Ranking Member Kennedy Osei Nyarko has challenged the fiscal prudence, noting that rebranding costs could reach between 2 million and 5 million United States dollars for signage, documentation and digital updates.

The debate unfolds during the 60th anniversary month of the 1966 coup, adding historical resonance to the proposed change. The facility serves as Ghana’s primary international gateway, handling over 1.5 million passengers annually and connecting the country to global air travel networks.

KSM emphasized that discussions should focus on how Ghana chooses to present its identity internationally rather than becoming a source of national division. He maintained that such decisions form part of broader efforts to shape the country’s global representation.