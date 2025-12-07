Krofrom Woman Shares Journey from Teenage Smoking to Prison

A Krofrom resident known as Mama Gee has revealed how peer pressure and environmental factors led her into substance use at age 14 during an interview on Ezra TV.

The ex-convict explained that male schoolmates introduced her to smoking, assuring her nothing would happen if she tried it. She described a turning point when an older relative named Dada James asked her to light a cigarette for him, marking her first experience with smoking.

Mama Gee stated her environment significantly influenced her teenage choices. She noted the ghetto was located directly in front of her family home, with her mother aware of some activities occurring. She explained that as her lifestyle deteriorated, the people around her shared similar circumstances and habits.

Her difficulties extended into adulthood. Mama Gee recounted receiving a 70-year prison sentence while pregnant. Concerned about her unborn child’s welfare, she later gave the baby to an in-law to raise when the child turned two years old. She had initially considered terminating the pregnancy but was encouraged by her in-law to proceed with the birth.

The interview forms part of broader discussions about how unstable home environments, peer influence, and lack of positive guidance can push young people toward risky behaviors. Youth substance abuse remains a significant concern in Ghana, with experts highlighting the need for stronger community support systems and early intervention programs.

Former convicts who share their stories publicly often face stigma but contribute to awareness about rehabilitation challenges and the importance of second chances. Community leaders in areas like Krofrom have called for increased youth mentorship programs and recreational facilities to provide alternatives to street life.

Ghana’s criminal justice system has faced criticism for lengthy sentences that sometimes fail to address underlying social issues driving criminal behavior. Advocacy groups continue pushing for reforms that balance accountability with rehabilitation, particularly for offenders who became involved in crime at young ages due to environmental factors.