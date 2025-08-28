KRIF Ghana to Reward Loyalty at 2025 Customer Awards and Products Exhibition

Leading stationery supplier KRIF Ghana will on Tuesday, September 9, host the 2025 edition of its Customer Awards and Products Exhibition.

The event, organised in partnership with German office equipment manufacturer DURABLE Hunke & Jochheim GmbH & Co. KG, will take place at the British Council Hall in Accra.

Under the theme “Honouring Loyalty, Appreciating You,” the ceremony will recognise loyal customers who have supported the company over the years.

Speaking in a pre-event briefing, Reverend Kennedy Okosun, Executive Chairman of KRIF Ghana, said the awards form part of year-long activities lined up ahead of the company’s 40th anniversary celebration in 2026.

He noted that KRIF Ghana has endured nearly four decades of business in Ghana’s competitive environment by staying committed to corporate governance principles and keeping its customers at the heart of its operations.

This year’s Customer Awards will see about 150 corporate and individual customers rewarded for their consistency, loyalty, and contribution to the company’s growth.

Beneficiaries will enjoy special recognition at the event and access to buy KRIF products at half price along with a four-week promotion.

Over the years, KRIF Ghana has hosted customer appreciation events across the country, from Kumasi to Takoradi and Accra.

Initially organised on a regional basis, the awards have grown into a national platform to celebrate the company’s over 5,000 corporate customers, which include embassies, ministries, banks, non-bank financial institutions, and international organisations.

According to Rev. Okosun, the awards are rooted in gratitude and the desire to build stronger bonds with customers who have sustained the brand.

“The customer is king and the customer is key. They are the reason we open our doors every day, and rewarding them is our way of saying thank you,” he stressed.

The September 9 event is expected to set the tone for KRIF Ghana’s 40th anniversary in 2026, which will be marked with a grand celebration of the company’s resilience, growth, and service to the Ghanaian market.

“Running a business for 40 years is not easy. We have complied with the principles of running a successful business, and by the grace of God, we are still here. Next year marks our 40th anniversary, and we will celebrate it in grand style,” Rev. Okosun said.