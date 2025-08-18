Krif Ghana strikes new deal with Germany’s DURABLE Hunke & Jochheim GmbH & Co. KG to set up Africa inventory hub in Accra

KRIF Ghana Limited, a leading stationery supplier, has sealed a new agreement with German office equipment manufacturer, DURABLE Hunke & Jochheim GmbH & Co. KG, to establish a central inventory hub in Accra that will serve the entire African market.

The move marks a new phase in the companies’ 15-year partnership and is expected to significantly reduce costs and delivery times for DURABLE distributors and customers across the continent.

The deal was finalised during a recent visit by the KRIF Ghana team to DURABLE’s headquarters in Iserlohn, Germany.

Karl Hunke and Wilhelm Jochheim founded the company in 1920 in Iserlohn, initially producing metal index tabs. By the mid 1930s, the company had grown considerably and acquired its own production and administration site on Wilhelmstraße. By the time war broke out, the company’s workforce totaled around 50 employees.

DURABLE has been at the forefront of innovation for over 100 years, developing intelligent products and solutions for the modern workplace. From office organization to presentation systems, DURABLE’s products embody quality, design, and functionality.

At the table were Durable’s Oliver Dietrich, Vice President for International Sales; Beate Rauls, Export Area Manager for Middle East & Africa; and Marco Vella, Export Area Manager, alongside the KRIF Ghana team led by its Executive Director, Mrs. Susan Awura Adjoa Okosun.

Under the arrangement, the new hub will be managed by KRIF Ghana and will supply products to buyers from countries such as Gabon, Sierra Leone, Egypt, and Guinea.

As part of the agreement, orders placed directly with DURABLE from anywhere in Africa will be redirected to the Accra hub for fulfilment.

“This hub will be the central point for all DURABLE distributors or buyers in Africa,” said Mrs. Awura Adjoa Okosun.

She stressed, “You get the advantage of buying at the same price as in Germany without the extra cost of flights, visas, and European hotel stays. It will save our distributors money and time, while giving them easier access to quality German-made products.”

The project also includes plans for an annual solo trade exhibition of DURABLE products in Accra, which will feature live demonstrations, hands-on product testing, and conference-style training sessions.

These events will be attended by DURABLE officials from Germany, giving African distributors and customers the opportunity to interact directly with the manufacturer.

According to Mrs. Awura Adjoa Okosun, the hub will bring immense value to the African market, especially at a time when many manufacturers have moved production to Asia.

“Whereas nearly everybody’s manufacturing in China, DURABLE is still being manufactured in Germany. Having this hub in Ghana means African buyers will enjoy authentic, high-quality European products at factory prices, without the stress and expense of international travel,” she noted.

The first trade exhibition under the new arrangement is expected to take place within the next year, attracting DURABLE distributors, partners, and buyers from across Africa.