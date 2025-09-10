KRIF Ghana Celebrates Loyalty at 2025 Customer Awards

KRIF Ghana Ltd a leading dealer in superior Office Stationery and Equipment yesterday, honoured its most dedicated partners and clients at the company’s 2025 DURABLE-KRIF Customer Awards & Products Exhibition. The event, held under the theme “Honouring Loyalty, Appreciating You,” celebrated the long-standing relationships that have been instrumental to KRIF’s success.

​The highlight of the day was the presentation of plaques of appreciation to 62 loyal customers. These awards recognized their unwavering dedication and trust in KRIF Ghana Limited over the years. In addition to the customer recognition, several distinguished individuals and offices received plaques and other gifts as a token of gratitude for their collaboration and support.

​The event wasn’t just about the awards. Attendees were also treated to a product exhibition showcasing the latest offerings from DURABL-KRIF, giving them a firsthand look at the quality and innovation the company is known for. The awards ceremony and exhibition served as a strong reaffirmation of KRIF Ghana’s commitment to its customers and partners, reinforcing the idea that these relationships are the bedrock of the company’s continued growth and success.

Reverend Kennedy Okosun, the Executive Chairman of KRIF Ghana Limited, today revealed the three core values he credits for the company’s nearly four-decade-long success: uncompromising product quality, excellent customer service, and strong international partnerships.

The revelation was made during his keynote address at the KRIF Customer Awards & Product Exhibition for the third quarter of 2025, held at the British Council Auditorium in Accra.

Addressing a gathering of distinguished guests, valued customers, and partners—including representatives from the German brand DURABLE—Reverend Okosun stated that the company’s 39-year journey has been anchored on principles it has refused to compromise.

“When a business stands for nearly four decades, people often ask: what is the secret?” Okosun posed. “The answer lies in the values that define us. First and foremost, it is the commitment to quality products. We made a pledge never to put anything in the hands of our customers that we would not proudly use ourselves.”

He further identified excellent customer service as the business’s “lifeline,” transforming clients into family, and highlighted strategic partnerships as the third critical pillar. He gave special recognition to DURABLE Hunke & Jochheim GmbH of Germany, praising their symbol of “German excellence” and innovation.

“The presence of DURABLE in Ghana through KRIF is not just about selling products; it is about raising standards, introducing innovation, and creating productivity-enhancing solutions for our people,” Okosun declared.

The event, which also serves as a build-up to the company’s landmark 40th-anniversary celebrations in 2026, was a moment to honour loyal customers with awards. Reverend Okosun directly thanked the award recipients, stating, “You are the reason KRIF Ghana exists. Your loyalty has sustained us, your feedback has improved us, and your trust has motivated us to do more.”

In a generous gesture of appreciation, the Chairman announced a special 50% discount on all exhibition items for a limited time, between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., encouraging attendees to explore the showcased solutions designed to make work simpler and businesses more efficient.

Concluding his speech, Okosun reaffirmed KRIF Ghana’s dedication to the principles that have sustained it and expressed confidence for the future. “With your support, with the excellence of our partners, and with the dedication of our staff, we are confident that the journey ahead will be even greater,” he said.

The exhibition features a range of world-class products from KRIF’s portfolio of international brands, including OLYMPIA, HERLITZ, PELIKAN, FELLOWES, and UCHIDA, alongside their flagship DURABLE and KRIF offerings.

Long-Term Partner Praises KRIF Ghana for Quality and Service at Awards Ceremony

In an interview held alongside the DURABLE-KRIF Customer Awards 2025, a decade-long client of the company offered a glowing endorsement of its products and service culture.

Ms. Fidelia Ankuma, a representative from the environmental organisation A Rocha Ghana, described her institution’s relationship with KRIF Ghana Limited as “wonderful” and “very warm,” highlighting the dual strengths of product quality and excellent customer service.

“We’ve been partnering with KRIF Ghana for about a decade now, and I must say, it’s been a wonderful relationship,” stated Ms. Ankuma. “We really love their products and their service. The products are quality. The service is excellent.”

She went beyond the products to commend the entire customer experience, noting the favourable pricing and the receptive nature of the KRIF team. “Everything that has been between us in our relationship has been very, very wonderful,” she added.

Ms. Ankuma concluded with a strong recommendation to other businesses, both in Ghana and internationally. “I would want to use this opportunity to recommend KRIF Ghana to Ghana and the world out there. If you want products that are of quality nature and an excellent customer service, look no further.”

“Join KRIF Ghana. Join in that relationship and you will not regret it at all.”

About KRIF Ghana Limited

KRIF (GH) Limited is a leading dealer in superior Office Stationery and Equipment with Consumables, Office Furniture and Money-handling Machines, Security Safes (fireproof and anti-burglary) and Vault systems.

Krif Ghana Limited has positioned itself as a customer focused company, matching its philosophy of “more for less” with innovative products and offers as in what has become the most favourite platform for “½ Price Promotions”, Discount Coupons, Cash Back offers now industry benchmarks in the country.

By Kingsley Asiedu