Krif Foundation’s Regal Influence Summit will turn Africa’s potential into prosperity — Apostle Dr. Sokpor

Deon & Noed International (DNI), an integrated Audit, Tax, Advisory, and HR firm, has endorsed the upcoming Regal Influence Summit organised by the Krif Foundation.

The Regal Influence Summit 2025 is scheduled to take place from November 28 to 30 at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

It is expected to host some of Africa’s most influential leaders, including Heads of State, First Ladies, Royal Majesties, policymakers, CEOs, philanthropists, and innovators.

The three-day gathering will deliberate on the future of governance, leadership, and sustainable influence under the theme, “Commanding Influence, Shaping Nations.”

Senior Partner and Founder of Deon & Noed International (DNI), Apostle Dr. Kwame Sokpor, described the summit as a timely initiative that will help redefine leadership on the continent.

He noted that while Africa is rich in human and natural resources, the continent continues to struggle with challenges that require strong and visionary leadership.

“Africa is blessed with huge resources — natural, human, and intellectual. But despite these blessings, we continue to face poverty and underdevelopment. We need summits like this that will hammer on leadership so that we can derive the blessings that these resources come with,” Dr. Sokpor said.

He further emphasized that leadership across the continent must shift from mere positions of authority to measurable impact and results.

“Leadership is not a position that one just attains and says, ‘I am a leader.’ Leadership is about results, it’s about touching lives, making impact, and leaving a legacy for others to build upon,” stated Dr. Sokpor.

Dr. Sokpor further explained that his organization’s decision to endorse and partner with the summit aligns with its commitment to developing sustainable systems that foster collaboration and growth across the continent.

He noted that Deon & Noed’s operations in six African countries and the UK provide a unique opportunity to rally businesses, policymakers, and professionals toward a shared vision for Africa’s advancement.

According to him, the Regal Influence Summit offers a critical platform to generate actionable solutions rather than mere dialogue.

“This platform is great because it brings minds together to discuss issues that will help people come out of the unfortunate situations we find ourselves in,” he said. “I strongly believe this agenda cannot fail. It will go beyond discussions and yield real, measurable results.”