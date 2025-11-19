Krif Foundation’s Regal Influence Summit a timely intervention for Africa – Dr. Kate Quartey-Papafio

Renowned industrialist and founder of Reroy Group, Dr. Kate Quartey-Papafio, has described the upcoming Regal Influence Summit by the Krif Foundation as a timely platform for Africa to re-examine its development path.

The three-day summit, set for the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra, will gather Heads of State, First Ladies, traditional rulers, policymakers, CEOs and innovators under the theme “Commanding Influence, Shaping Nations.”

It is designed to spark new thinking on leadership, collaboration and legacy-building on the continent.

Dr. Quartey-Papafio, speaking in an interview with the foundation’s media team ahead of the event, said Africa’s development challenges demand unity of purpose among its leaders, something she believes the summit seeks to ignite.

She said the continent remains held back because leaders often “labour in vain individually,” instead of working as a single bloc with shared priorities.

“The first thing is to hold hands together. We are all Africans, and Africa belongs to Africans. Until we come together, we will all be doing our own thing,” she said.

Her call for unity ties into a wider concern she raised about the weakening of core values and ethical discipline that once guided African societies.

She noted that the continent has the potential to thrive, but only if its leaders embrace efficiency, honesty and a forward-looking plan that prioritises long-term transformation.

According to her, sustainable progress will also require leadership that is willing to model integrity and inspire collective action.

“It’s about how you share your vision and get people to move with you. You can’t drive it all by yourself. That is why teamwork matters,” she stressed.

Reflecting on her own industrial journey, Dr. Quartey-Papafio said Africa’s young population, especially young women, must also be empowered to take up space in sectors historically dominated by men.

She believes capacity-building and mentorship are crucial and revealed that her company already runs a dedicated programme to train young women in technical and industrial skills.

She stressed that the narrative around entrepreneurship in Africa must change, explaining that success is not rooted in access to capital but in personal discipline, vision and resilience.

Meanwhile, the summit which also features the Regal Influence Leadership Awards, is currently gaining widespread enthusiasm among high profile personalities across Africa.