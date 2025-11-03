Krif Foundation to honour Africa’s most influential leaders at Regal Influence Awards 2025

Krif Foundation is set to honour some of Africa’s transformational leaders at its upcoming Regal Influence Leadership Awards, a highlight of the Regal Influence Summit 2025.

The three-day summit, scheduled for November 28 to 30 at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra, will explore the future of governance, leadership, and sustainable influence under the theme, “Commanding Influence, Shaping Nations.”

The Regal Influence Leadership Awards

form part of the Foundation’s mission to redefine how influence and leadership are perceived across the continent.

According to Krif Foundation, the initiative is designed to honour achievement while inspiring a new generation of leaders grounded in ethical governance and purpose-driven influence.

“The Regal Influence Leadership Awards seeks to celebrate and immortalize transformational leaders across governance, business, faith, diplomacy, and social development, individuals whose influence transcends position, power, and privilege to shape lives and nations,” reads part of a background paper released by Krif Foundation.

The award plaque carries deep symbolism, featuring a golden African map that represents continental vision, ascending columns that signify progress and reform, and a royal purple base symbolizing dignity and stewardship, with green accents further reflecting sustainable governance and growth.

The awards cover 20 distinct categories, recognising achievements in governance, women empowerment, morality, business innovation, philanthropy, youth impact, and diplomacy.

Among the envisioned honorees in the governance and head of state category are Ghana’s President John Dramani Mahama, Ghana’s former President John Agyekum Kufuor, Nigeria’s Vice President Kashim Shetima, former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

In the religious sphere, the Regal Influence Awards will honour some of Africa’s leading voices including Pastor Jerry Eze and Pastor Joshua Selman.

From the entrepreneurship sector, Mr. Justice Amadu Bah of Sierra Leone, Madam Massogbe Touré, known as the “Queen of the Cashew Nuts of Africa” from Côte d’Ivoire’ and CEO of the pioneering processing company Sita SA and Madam Lynda Aphing-Kouassi, an Ivorian founder of Kaizene International, a firm specializing in human capital development and business transformation, are set to be honoured.

The gala night will feature royal patronage, diplomatic attendance, a red-carpet ceremony, and the presentation of commemorative citations and medallions.