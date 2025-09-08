Kremlin Dismisses New Sanctions as Peace Talks Stall

Russia rejected Monday any prospect that additional Western sanctions could force a change in its Ukraine policy, as President Donald Trump threatened a “second phase” of economic measures amid stalled peace negotiations.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told media that no sanctions could compel Russia to alter its stance on Ukraine, describing previous Western restrictions as “useless” in pressuring Moscow. His comments came as Trump signaled readiness to implement new banking sanctions and tariffs following Russia’s intensified bombardment of Ukrainian cities.

Trump has repeatedly threatened Moscow with further sanctions but withheld them as he pursued peace talks, though there has been little progress towards a peace deal, with Moscow and Kyiv remaining far apart on key issues.

The sanctions threat follows a massive Russian attack with more than 800 drones that killed five people and hit Kyiv’s government headquarters for the first time, marking an escalation in Moscow’s air campaign against Ukrainian infrastructure.

Peskov emphasized that the “unprecedented number of sanctions imposed on our country over the past nearly four years has no effect,” claiming Ukraine and Europe were actively pushing Washington to impose new restrictions. The Kremlin said sanctions imposed by Western countries on Russia have “no effect” when responding to Trump’s latest threats.

Despite dismissing sanctions effectiveness, Moscow indicated continued alignment with U.S. peace efforts. Peskov said Russia welcomed these efforts and hoped they would “continue to be pursued in a constructive direction,” while keeping close watch on Washington’s statements regarding new sanctions plans.

European leaders will visit the United States this week to discuss how to end the war in Ukraine, Trump announced following the latest Russian strike on Kyiv. The diplomatic engagement reflects growing pressure to find resolution amid escalating violence.

Trump does not want to impose additional sanctions against Russia because he fears it could jeopardize peace talks, according to White House sources, highlighting the delicate balance between pressure tactics and diplomatic engagement.

The Russian spokesman reiterated that Moscow would continue its “special military operation” until achieving a diplomatic outcome that guarantees the country’s security, maintaining the Kremlin’s position that military objectives remain unchanged despite international pressure.

Renewed negotiations began in 2025 after Donald Trump became president, with Trump’s administration broadly agreeing with Russian proposals for ending the war, though significant gaps remain between the parties on key settlement terms.

Russia’s position has not changed and its “goals are clear”: Ukraine must withdraw from the four regions Russia annexed in 2022, according to previous Kremlin statements, indicating Moscow’s maximalist demands for any peace agreement.

The sanctions debate occurs as Russian forces had still not achieved any frontline breakthroughs by September 2025, with key strategic objectives like Pokrovsk remaining out of reach despite months of intensive fighting.

Putin has rejected proposed Western security guarantees for Ukraine, warning that any foreign troops deployed would be legitimate targets for Russia’s military, complicating efforts to craft sustainable peace arrangements.

The standoff reflects broader challenges in resolving the conflict through economic pressure alone. Trump has held off from imposing further punitive sanctions on Russia while Moscow has shown no signs of pursuing peace and has increased its attacks on Ukraine.

Current sanctions already target significant portions of Russia’s economy, including energy, banking, and technology sectors, though Moscow has adapted through alternative trade relationships and domestic substitution programs that have maintained basic economic functioning.

The diplomatic impasse suggests neither military pressure nor economic sanctions have proven sufficient to compel meaningful concessions from either side, leaving the conflict’s resolution dependent on political calculations rather than battlefield developments or economic costs.