KQ The Artist Unites with Døku and Oshunda for “GØLD”

DJ, producer, and rising champion of emerging talent, KQ The Artist has officially dropped his first single of the year, “GØLD.” The track is a collaborative creation, bringing together KQ The Artist with fellow creatives Døku and Oshunda, who not only co-produced the song but also helped shape its distinctive soundscape. Vocals on the release are led by Døku, whose delivery captures both the reflective and empowering essence of the track.

Far from just another single, “GØLD” carries a deeper meaning. As Døku explains, the track was written as an affirmation — a mantra designed to push past negative opinions and surface-level advice, and instead encourage the pursuit of bigger, bolder ambitions. Anchored by the repeating phrase “Everything I touch turns to gold,” the single reframes the legendary story of King Midas. While the original tale warns of greed and its consequences, “GØLD” turns the narrative into one of hope and aspiration, symbolizing the belief that every effort, when pursued with intention, can lead to success.

Døku also drew inspiration from Midnight Sun’s “Midas Touch,” slightly interpolating the classic track and shifting its theme from love to life itself. The result is a powerful anthem that blends meditative reflection with forward-looking optimism, wrapped in a modern, genre-blurring production.

“GØLD” not only marks KQ The Artist’s first release of 2025 but also signals his continued mission to create music that uplifts, empowers, and champions creativity across borders